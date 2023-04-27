How Music Album Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka Became A Hit Even Without A Release

Gulshan Kumar was called the king of the music industry. He founded T-Series and established it as one of India’s leading recording labels. He used his business skills and his knowledge of music to create an empire for himself. He gave Bollywood one of the most popular albums in the 1990s with the film Aashiqui.

But even before Aashiqui, he made another album that earned him crores. A music album named Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka was released in 1989. The album became a huge hit among the masses. It had songs like Kya Karte They Sajna, Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka, Suni Suni Ankhiyon Mein and Raqeebon Se Habibon Se, and all of them became superhits. These songs were sung by Anuradha Paudwal, Mohammad Aziz, Udit Narayan and Suresh Wadkar.

During the 80s, a lot of action films were released and melodious songs were lost. At that time, the music album Lal Dupatta Malmal Ka was released, making it popular all over the country. When the songs on the album became superhits, Gulshan Kumar decided to make a film about them. The film was never released in theatres and was a made-for-television film. Although it was just a telefilm, it became a huge success. Reportedly, it was made on a budget of Rs 75 lakh and went on to earn around Rs 2 crore.

The film starred Sahil Chaddha and Radha Asrani as the lead, and it was directed by Ravinder Peepat. The romantic love story also got a lot of love from the audience. All 10 songs in the film were superhits. However, ten years after the release of the film, the album Aashiqui broke all the records. The film starred Rahul Roy and Anu Aggarwal in the lead roles and was directed by Mahesh Bhatt. Aashiqui was credited as an all-time blockbuster at the box office in 1990, mainly due to its melodious music. With a low budget of Rs 80 lakh, it grossed Rs 5 crore at the box office, with the shows running to full houses for 52 weeks.

