How Raj Kapoor Conceived The Idea For His Cult Film Ram Teri Ganga Maili

Bollywood legend Raj Kapoor, often called ‘Showman of the Millennium’ had a thriving career that sprawled across 50 years. Carrying forward the legacy of his father Prithviraj Kapoor, Raj Kapoor acted in and directed some of the finest films in Hindi cinema. One of them was the cult film Ram Teri Ganga Maili, starring his own son Rajiv Kapoor and actress Mandakini. The movie was heavily discussed during that time due to some really bold scenes by Mandakini. The waterfall scene where Mandakini’s saree becomes transparent is to date, considered one of the boldest scenes to be shot on celluloid.

Recently, Raj Kapoor’s son Randhir Kapoor shared an interesting anecdote about how the film was conceived. He spoke about it on the Kapil Sharma Show. According to him, the music of the film was composed before the script was written and it all started at a wedding event in Delhi.

Randhir Kapoor said that he had accompanied his father to a wedding in Delhi where singer Ravindra Jain was on stage singing a devotional song on Radha and Krishna. Raj Kapoor was left mesmerized by it and later asked him to sing it again for him. After closely examining his voice, Raj Kapoor asked Ravindra Jain to come to his house and sing for his family. After striking a friendship, both of them went on a vacation to Raj Kapoor’s farmhouse.

Randhir Kapoor said that when Raj Kapoor returned, he looked very happy and said that they had composed the music for his next film. Based on the composed music, Raj Kapoor wrote the script of a film which turned out to be Ram Teri Ganga Maili. The film turned out to be Raj Kapoor’s last directorial. He did not direct any movie after Ram Teri Ganga Maili.

