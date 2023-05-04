How Raj Kapoor Reacted When Shailendra Died On Filmmaker's 42nd Birthday

Kisi Ki Muskurahaton Pe Ho Nisar is one of the most iconic songs of Bollywood, and it was penned by Shailendra. He is remembered by the Hindi film industry as one of the finest poets and lyricists of all time. The songs he penned before his death at the age of 43 are widely remembered for their simplicity. The audience, including Shailendra’s friend, filmmaker and actor Raj Kapoor, was devastated upon hearing about his death on December 14, 1966.

The Greatest Showman of Indian Cinema, as he was called, Raj Kapoor was busy with Mera Naam Joker’s production work. December 14 also marked his 42nd birthday. Someone informed him about Shailendra’s death and he was shocked to the core after listening to this news. The filmmaker couldn’t have imagined that his birthday would bring this unfortunate news to him. According to reports, Shailendra had been admitted to the hospital a day before Kapoor’s birthday. He was busy with production work and remained connected with singer Mukesh for health updates on Shailendra.

Shailendra and Raj Kapoor’s association started when they met during a program organised by the Indian People’s Theatre Association. During that time Shailendra’s poem Jalta Hai became quite famous in the Punjabi literary circle. Raj Kapoor wanted to utilise Shailendra’s poetry for his first film, Aag (1948). However, the latter refused to do so. This incident has been narrated by author Geeton Ka Jadoogar: Shailendra. The lyricist told Kapoor that he doesn’t write for money. He also said that there is nothing that will inspire him to write for his film.

But things changed when Shailendra had to take care of his pregnant wife. He reached Raj Kapoor’s office at Mahalaxmi and said, “I need money. I need five hundred rupees. In return, assign me any work that you deem appropriate.” The lyricist had arrived at the time when the director needed lyrics for two songs from his film Barsaat which was his second directorial. Shailendra was chosen to write two songs while Hasrat Jaipuri penned the other six songs. The songs written by Shailendra were a big-time hit and this started a partnership between him and Raj Kapoor which lasted for 17 years.

