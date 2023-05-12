How Rumours Affected Sonali Bendre And Suniel Shetty’s Equation

Sonali Bendre needs no introduction. She marked her cinematic debut in 1994 with the movie Aag and since then, she has featured in films, including Hum Saath Saath Hain (1999), Major Saab (1998), Zakhm (1998) and Sarfarosh (1999), to mention a few. But did you know that the actress’s name was linked with Suniel Shetty as well?

In the 90s, Sonali and Suniel collaborated on a number of films like Sapoot, Takkar and Rakshak. The audience praised and adored them for their on-screen chemistry and this set the rumour mills running about their alleged off-screen romance

In an interview with Stardust, Sonali Bendre revealed how these rumours affected their bond and personal lives. She accepted that the rumours caused tension between them. Initially, they laughed it off thinking it was too funny, but after a while, they felt that the rumour was not humorous anymore as it interfered with their personal lives. Sonali believed that since she is single, she is unanswerable to anyone, unlike Suniel Shetty, who was a married man.

She elaborated on an incident when a random person called her at 2 am pretending to be Suniel Shetty and asked her to elope. She explained that people do not understand that it is not funny to receive a call from an “idiot” at two in the night and say, “This is Suniel Shetty speaking. Come, run away with me, elope with me.”

Sonali Bendre also recalled a photoshoot where people commented on how comfortable they were with each other. She added that the rumour affected her and Suniel so much that it made the duo conscious. In fact, during a shot when they had to hug each other, she kept pulling away and Suniel refused to touch her and they both maintained a foot distance from each other.