How This Salim-Javed Trick Changed The Fortunes Of Sholay

Sholay is one of the most popular films in Indian cinema, and even after so many years, the film is still loved by the audience. It was released in 1975, and the film ran for five consecutive years at the Minerva Theatre in Mumbai. Ramesh Sippy’s film changed the face of Bollywood.

However, it was found that the film was on the verge of being a flop at the box office as it wasn’t able to earn money initially. It was then that the writers of the film, Salim-Javed, came up with an amazing trick to increase the box office numbers. They ran a campaign and advertised in newspapers that the film was earning Rs 1 crore in every region. But in reality, it was not earning that much.

Javed said in an interview, “It is true that the reviews of the film were good after the release. But even after that, many people were not going to the theatre to see the film. But me and Salim Sahib were very confident about the film. We ran a campaign and advertised in newspapers that the film was earning 1 crore from each region."

The film was released in 1975, and it was made on a budget of just Rs 3 crore. However, the film later went on to gross Rs 50 crore worldwide. The film created such a history that even today, many of its records have not been broken by new films. The film has another record to its name. The writers of the film, Salim Khan and Javed Akhtar, who penned the story, were paid a fee of Rs 10,000. This was also a record, as at that time it was the highest remuneration that was given to the writers.

The film starred Sanjeev Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Amjad Khan, Hema Malini, and Jaya Bhaduri in prominent roles. The film was directed by Ramesh Sippy. The music in the film was given by RD Burman, and the camera was handled by Dwarka Divecha. All the characters in the film have become iconic and are still popular today. The film gave a new level of stardom to all the actors who starred in it.

