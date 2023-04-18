Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ileana D'Cruz Pregnant, Samantha's Career 'Over', Shehnaaz Lashes Out At Guard

CHANGE LANGUAGE
Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: From Ileana D'Cruz announcing her pregnancy to producer making shocking statements about Samantha, here's the biggest Bollywood news of the day.

Published By: Dishya Sharma

News18.com

Last Updated: April 18, 2023, 09:50 IST

Mumbai, India

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Ileana D’Cruz took everyone by surprise when she announced that she is expecting her first baby. The actress, in the wee hours of Tuesday, took to Instagram and shared a couple of pictures to reveal that she is pregnant with her first baby. The actress shared a picture of a onesie along with a necklace with the words ‘mama’ written on it. Fans are waiting for more details.

Meanwhile, Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s Shaakuntalam failed to work its magic at the box office. The film, which stars Samantha and Dev Mohan, was expected to do good business but has not Read More

Apr 18, 2023 09:19 IST

Shehnaaz Gill snaps at security guard

Shehnaaz Gill lost her cool after a security guard stopped her fans from taking pictures with her. The actress defended fans, shouted at the guard and patiently took selfies with each one of them.

Apr 18, 2023 09:50 IST

Deepika Padukone Jokes About Ranveer Singh's Style Statement In Viral Video, Says 'Aaj Ghar Jaane Ke Baad...'

Throwback to when Deepika Padukone commented on Ranveer Singh’s eclectic sense of style. Read more here

Deepika Padukone had once taken a dig at Ranveer Singh’s outrageous sense of style.

.

Apr 18, 2023 09:43 IST

Mouni Roy poses with Tim Cook

Mouni Roy was seen posing with Apple CEO Tim Cook at a party hosted in his honour on Monday night. She shared the picture along with a note.

Apr 18, 2023 09:42 IST

Suniel Shetty wishes KL Rahul on his birthday

Suniel Shetty shared an unseen picture from KL Rahul and Athiya Shetty’s wedding to wish his son-in-law on his birthday.

Apr 18, 2023 09:41 IST

Tim Cook meets Bollywood stars ahead of Apple Store launch in Mumbai

On the eve of the Apple Store launch in Mumbai, Tim Cook was seen bonding with Bollywood stars.

Apr 18, 2023 09:38 IST

Urvashi Rautela breaks into impromptu dance at airport

Urvashi Rautela was seen breaking into a dance as she made her way out of the airport. The actress was seen wearing a breezy red dress.

Apr 18, 2023 09:36 IST

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan's pic wins internet

Shah Rukh Khan and Aryan Khan were seen posing together in a never-before-seen picture. The father-son duo’s picture has social media users’ hearts full.

Apr 18, 2023 09:35 IST

New pics of Shah Rukh Khan with his family goes viral

New pictures of Shah Rukh Khan and his family have surfaced online and it is going viral.

Apr 18, 2023 09:32 IST

Pooja Hegde reveals how Salman Khan reacted when she called him 'Bhai'

In an exclusive chat with News18 Showsha, Pooja Hegde reveals that she used to refer to Salman Khan as ‘bhai’ when they had just met. However, the actor asked her to call him ‘Salman’ instead. Read more here.

Pooja Hegde to play Salman Khan’s romantic interest in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Apr 18, 2023 09:30 IST

Kapil Sharma reacts to reports about TKKS going off-air

Kapil Sharma has finally broken his silence on reports about his popular chat show The Kapil Sharma Show going off-air. The comedian said that while there is no confirmation about the show’s break plans, the team has plans for a US tour in July so they have to see how to incorporate the schedules. Read more here.

Kapil Sharma has hosted several Bollywood A-listers on his show.
Apr 18, 2023 09:27 IST

Samantha's career is 'over' claims Telugu producer

Tollywood producer Chitti Babu has made a series of shocking claims regarding Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s movie career. He claims that Samantha’s career is over. Read more here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu’s latest release Shaakuntalam failed to make a mark at the box office.
Apr 18, 2023 09:25 IST

Parineeti Chopra spotted wearing a ring amid Raghav Chadha wedding rumours

Parineeti Chopra and Raghav Chadha are rumoured to be getting married soon. Amid the wedding rumours, Parineeti was seen wearing a silver band on her ring finger. Check out the video here.

Amid Raghav Chaddha dating rumours, Parineeti Chopra spotted with a silver band on her ring finger. (Pic: Viral Bhayani)
Apr 18, 2023 09:24 IST

Anushka Sharma shocking reaction after Virat Kohli got out during RCB vs CSK match goes viral

Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma was attending RCB vs CSK IPL match on Monday evening to show support for her hubby Virat Kohli. Following his shocking dismissal, a picture of Anushka speechless went viral. Read more here.

Apr 18, 2023 09:22 IST

Madhuri Dixit treats Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first Vada Pav

Madhuri Dixit met with Apple CEO Tim Cook during his trip to Mumbai and took him to one of the popular outlets that serve Vada Pav. In a picture shared on Twitter, Dixit and Cook were seen bitting into a Vada Pav. Later, Cook took to Twitter and shared his review. Read it here.

Madhuri Dixit and Tim Cook enjoy Vada Pav together.
Apr 18, 2023 09:20 IST

Ileana D’Cruz is pregnant

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz on Tuesday announced her pregnancy on social media. The actress is expecting her first baby. Ileana decided to keep the identity of her baby’s father a secret. Read more here.

Bollywood actress Ileana D’Cruz is going to be a mother soon.

lived up to the expectations. Following the debacle, veteran producer-director Chittibabu claimed that Samantha’s movie career is “finished”. The producer slammed Samantha, claiming that her career as “star heroine” has ended and that she is now using “cheap tactics” to promote her movies.

In other news, Parineeti Chopra has everyone’s attention since the news of her dating AAP MP Raghav Chadha made the headlines. The actress was recently seen making her way out of a popular celebrity manager’s office in Mumbai on Monday night with a silver band on her ring finger. The band was spotted amid rumours of the actress’s impending wedding.

Veteran actress Madhuri Dixit treated Apple CEO Tim Cook to his first Vada Pav. In a picture shared on Twitter, Dixit and Cook were seen seated at the restaurant, sharing a heartfelt moment with a Vada Pav in their hands. Sharing the picture, the Devdas actress wrote, “Can’t think of a better welcome to Mumbai than Vada Pav!” Cook retweeted the photo along with a review of the meal. “Thanks @madhuridixit for introducing me to my very first Vada Pav — it was delicious!” he wrote.

Meanwhile, a video of Shehnaaz Gill is going viral showing her shout at her security guard. In the video, the actress was shouting at him after he pushed a few fans who were trying to take selfies with her aside.

