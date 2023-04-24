'I've 48.4 Million Followers': Amitabh Bachchan's Hilarious Reaction After Paying for Twitter Blue

Twitter removed the Blue Tick from the verified accounts on Friday and only those who have paid for it are allowed to keep the verification. However, a day later, the platform restored the blue tick verification for accounts with more than one million followers, Amitabh Bachchan reacted to it and this is not the first since the micro-blogging app is seeing some new developments. The veteran actor now wonders why he paid for the subscription despite having 48.4 million followers.

Late Sunday, the Goodbye actor reacted in Awadhi, (Hindi using an eastern Uttar Pradesh dialect) as his daily tweet. “Are maare gae Gulfam, biraj me maare gae Gulfam. Ae Twitter mausi, chachi, beheni, tai, bua… jhauaan bhar ke ta naam hain tumhaar. Paise bharwa liye hamara neel kamal khaatir. Ab kahat ho jekar 1 m follower unkar neel kamal free ma. Humar to 48.4 m hain, ab? Khel khatam, paisa hajam? (Gulfam is dead. Oh Twitter aunt, you have so many names. You got us to pay for the blue tick and now you tell us that anyone with more than 1 million followers gets it for free. I have 48.4 million, what should I do now? I have already paid the money?)” the tweet read.

T 4627 - अरे मारे गये गुलफाम , बिरज में मारे गये गुलफाम 🎶ए ! Twitter मौसी, चाची, बहनी, ताई, बुआ .. झौआ भर के त नाम हैं तुम्हार ! पैसे भरवा लियो हमार, नील कमल ख़ातिर ✔️ अब कहत हो जेकर 1 m follower उनकर नील कमल free म हमार तो 48.4 m हैं , अब ?? खेल खतम, पैसा हजम ?!😳 — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 23, 2023

Earlier, on Friday, he reacted when his blue tick was removed and stated that he had paid for the verification, yet his verification was removed.

T 4623 - ए twitter भइया ! सुन रहे हैं ? अब तो पैसा भी भर दिये हैं हम … तो उ जो नील कमल ✔️ होत है ना, हमार नाम के आगे, उ तो वापस लगाय दें भैया , ताकि लोग जान जायें की हम ही हैं - Amitabh Bachchan .. हाथ तो जोड़ लिये रहे हम । अब का, गोड़वा 👣जोड़े पड़ी का ??— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

When the actor got his blue tick back on his profile, he thanked Elon Musk in his style. Big B interchanged the lyrics of the song Tu Cheez Badi Hai Mast Mast from the 1994 film Mohra to “Tu cheez badi hai musk musk… tu chiz badi hai musk.”

T 4624 - ए Musk भैया ! बहुत बहुत धन्यवाद देत हैं हम आपका ! उ , नील कमल ✔️ लग गवा हमार नाम के आगे !अब का बताई भैया ! 😁गाना गये का मन करत है हमार ! सनबो का ? इ लेओ सुना :"तू चीज़ बड़ी है musk musk … तू चीज़ बड़ी है, musk " 🎶— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) April 21, 2023

This creativity by Amitabh Bachchan has left the fans impressed. The Blue tick served as a way of protecting well-known individuals from impersonation and tackling false information.

Twitter first introduced the blue check mark system in 2009 to help users identify that celebrities, politicians, companies and brands, news organisations and other accounts “of public interest" were genuine and not impostors or parody accounts. The company didn’t previously charge for verification.

After Elon Musk took over Twitter, he launched the blue tick badge as one of the premium perks.

