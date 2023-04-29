Janhvi Kapoor Looks Regal In Deep Purple Gown At Awards Night

Janhvi Kapoor has been dishing out major fashion goals one red-carpet look at a time. A quick look at her recent appearance at an award function is enough to understand why Janhvi Kapoor is called a fashion icon. Her style is all about being confident and radiating oomph in every outfit she wears with a dash of sophistication. This time the Mili actress got our undivided attention, not just for the rich colour choice, but also the features of the outfit that made her one of the best-dressed celebrities in the room.

Roohi actress Janhvi Kapoor has quite a penchant for fashion, and the Filmfare Awards 2023 night was no different for the diva. Exuding elegance and charm, Janhvi looked regal in a purple strapless floor-sweeping gown. The actress turned muse for designers Gauri and Nainika.

The deep purple gown featured a voluminous statement skirt which added to her glam factor.

She chose glam makeup and a wavy hairstyle to elevate her look for the night. She accessorised the outfit with a touch of bling as she wore a diamond-studded choker necklace and made heads turn. Fans were definitely in awe of her beauty while thought she “slayed” and won their hearts again.

The actress also posted about the ordeal she faced backstage right before her performance at the award ceremony held yesterday. She wrote, “When the zip of your gown rips 5 minutes before the red carpet and 12 minutes before you have to perform on stage"

On the professional front, Janhvi Kapoor has quite an interesting line-up of projects in the pipeline. She will feature in Nitesh Tiwari’s Bawaal along with Varun Dhawan and Parth Siddhpura. She also has Sharan Sharma’s sports drama with Rajkummar Rao — Mr and Mrs Maahi — in her kitty. She will also share the screen with Zarina Wahab, Kumud Mishra and Rajesh Sharma.

The actress has been roped in for a Telugu movie titled NTR 30 and will be sharing the screen with RRR actor Jr NTR. The movie is directed by Koratala Siva and will also star Saif Ali Khan and Prakash Raj.

