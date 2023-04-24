Janhvi Kapoor Steals The Show In A Gorgeous Saree Gown, Leaves Fans Mesmerised

Janhvi Kapoor is a fashion icon for Gen Z. Every time she is in the public eye, the actress has effortlessly dished out major fashion goals. Trust her to carry each outfit — from a printed salwar suit to a body-hugging gown — with utmost sass. Recently, she looked breathtaking in an envy-inducing saree-style gown that is bound to make your jaws drop. Setting the internet on fire, Janhvi Kapoor left her fans mesmerised with her OOTD and created quite the buzz online with her regal looks. Sharing a slew of photos on Instagram, Janhvi Kapoor captioned the post, “Kissie” with a kiss emoji. She can be seen oozing radiance in this pre-draped Tarun Tahiliani outfit.

Janhvi’s outfit is brown and has been draped in a way to accentuate her curves. The saree gown features asymmetrical panels that give it a unique touch. She paired the saree with a matching blouse that accentuated her neckline. To add a dash of sophistication to her look, she accessorised herself with a heavy silver choker necklace. As for her glam picks, she chose subtle eyeshadow and winged eyeliner, dark lips and blushed cheeks.

Janhvi Kapoor will be marking her debut in the South with a Telugu movie. She will feature in NTR 30 opposite RRR star NTR Jr and will be directed by Srimanthudu fame Koratala Siva. Reportedly, Janhvi Kapoor is likely to share the screen with megastar Ram Charan in a pan-Indian movie, with Kabaddi sports as its backdrop. The movie will be directed by Uppena fame Sana Bucchi Babu, and AR Rahman will be handling the music for the much-awaited movie. This will mark Janhvi Kapoor’s second movie in the South.

As per reports, the makers went through several names for the female star opposite Ram Charan and finally decided to go ahead with Janhvi Kapoor. Ram Charan will be playing a dual role. Janhvi will reportedly play his lady love. Sita Ramam fame Mrunal Thakur will also be cast in the film.

