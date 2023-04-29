John Abraham And Shah Rukh Khan To Feature In Dhoom 4? Here's The Truth

Bollywood actors John Abraham and Shah Rukh Khan delivered a power-packed performance in Pathaan. The duo garnered huge accolades from the audience and made the movie a massive blockbuster. Just a few days ago, there were reports about another collaboration between the stars, in a Dhoom franchise film.

The news surfaced after a tweet from a person named Siddharth Anand claiming, “I am Very Excited To Work With My Favourite Shahrukh Sir." This sent fans into a frenzy. However, tweet was sent from a fake account and it has no coinnection to the director of hit films such as Pathaan and War.

John Abraham and Hrithik Roshan played the role of antagonists in the first two Dhoom films. While in the blockbuster hit Pathaan, John phenomenally played the role of villain opposite Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone.

It appears that after making a comeback as an action villain, John is now looking to star in more action flicks, and what would be better than Dhoom 4? Even though there haven’t been any official announcements about the franchise as of yet, it would be a visual treat to see John again as a bad guy.

As per entertainment portal Bollywood Hungama, “It might be the rumour with the most substance. Actually, for the past few days, there have been daily meetings at YRF, and John has been seen numerous times attending them. At one of these meetings, any decisions that need to be made will be made.”

Aamir Khan’s Dhoom 3, the most recent instalment in the series, was released in 2013.

John Abraham has delivered successful films such as New York, Batla House, Attack, Desi Boyz, Jism and Housefull 2, to name a few. Now, he is all set to star in upcoming films like Tehran, Tariq and The Diplomat.

