Katrina Kaif To Kajol: Actresses Who Earned Top Spots On Box Office India Ranking

Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, and Priyanka Chopra are among the top actresses of Bollywood, who have been ruling the silver screens, one movie at a time. Recently, the film news and trade analysis website Box Office India released a list of Hit Count Actresses of all time, where these stars have been outranked by four actresses. What’s the common link? Their names begin with K and all are in the top four. The names may not come as a surprise, as they too have been delivering stellar performances all along. Let’s take a look at the top four actresses who have outranked Deepika, Alia and Priyanka on Box Office India’s list.

Katrina Kaif

Katrina Kaif made her debut in Bollywood with Boom in 2009. It flopped at the box office, but she found success with David Dhawan’s romantic comedy Maine Pyaar Kyun Kiya, starring Salman Khan, Arshad Warsi, and Sushmita Sen. She has starred in hit movies like Welcome, Singh is King, New York, Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara, Ek Tha Tiger, Dhoom 3, Tiger Zinda Hai and Sooryavanshi. She tops the list with a total of 31 successful releases.

Kajol

Kajol is second on the list with 32 releases — with one super blockbuster, two blockbusters, three hits and five super hits along with two all-time blockbusters. She made her debut with Bekhudi. Her second film Baazigar, opposite Shah Rukh Khan, catapulted her to fame and earned Kajol her first super hit movie in Bollywood. She has starred in hit movies like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Karan Arjun, Ishq, Pyaar To Hona Hi Tha, Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham and Fanaa.

Kareena Kapoor Khan

Kareena Kapoor Khan stands third in the list. She absolutely wowed the audience with her acting in her debut movie Refugee with Abhishek Bachchan. Kareena has given the industry 49 movies. Mujhe Kuch Kehna Hai was her first super hit film, followed by Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham. She has worked in movies like Hulchul, Jab We Met, Udta Punjab, 3 Idiots, Bajrangi Bhaijaan, Good Newwz and Golmaal Returns.

Karisma Kapoor

Karisma Kapoor ranks at number four with 58 movie releases in her career. Be it Jigar, Anari, Raja Babu, Raja Hindustani, Dil To Pagal Hai, Biwi No 1 or Hum Saath Saath Hain, Karisma has always impressed the audiences with her dance and acting skills.

