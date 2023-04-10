CHANGE LANGUAGE
Home » entertainment » Bollywood » Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kangana Takes New Dig at Karan, Says 'Aage Aage Dekho...'; Nayanthara Loses Cool During Temple Visit

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kangana Takes New Dig at Karan, Says 'Aage Aage Dekho...'; Nayanthara Loses Cool During Temple Visit

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut reacted to Karan Johar's cryptic post and took a fresh dig at him. Nayanthara lost her calm during her temple visit with Vignesh Shivan.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 10, 2023, 09:40 IST

Mumbai, India

Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut, Nayanthara
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Karan Johar, Kangana Ranaut and Nayanthara are some of the big news makers of the day

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Kangana Ranaut has responded to Karan Johar’s recent cryptic post in which he spoke about how he was not going to surrender to false allegations against him. The actress re-shared a screenshot of Karan’s post, uploaded by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani, on her Instagram Story and accused the filmmaker of allegedly insulting her on national television.

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan were spotted at their deity temple in the Kumbakonam district on the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram but they were mobbed as soon as they entered the temple. The actress even lost her Read More

Apr 10, 2023 09:40 IST

Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable in Long Beard And Hair for New Project With Mari Selvaraj

Dhanush announces that he will be reuniting with Mari Selvaraj for a new project after their acclaimed film Karnan. Read more, here.

Dhanush Looks Unrecognisable in Long Beard And Hair for New Project With Mari Selvaraj
Dhanush and Mari Selvaraj team up again after ‘Karnan’.
Apr 10, 2023 09:29 IST

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Sexy Black Dress as She Parties With Orhan, Attends Atif Aslam's Concert; See Pics

In one of the photos shared by Orhan, Khushi Kapoor can be seen putting her arms around him as they pose for the camera. Read more, here.

Khushi Kapoor Stuns in Sexy Black Dress as She Parties With Orhan, Attends Atif Aslam's Concert; See Pics
Orhan and Khushi Kapoor attended Atif Aslam’s concert in Dubai
Apr 10, 2023 09:29 IST

Deepika Padukone Calls Anushka Sharma, Katrina 'Friend' in Viral Video; Karan Johar Has 'Mean' Reply

Deepika Padukone says both Anushka Sharma and Katrina Kaif are her ‘friends,’ but Karan Johar believes that the Pathaan actress is ‘living in your own bubble’. Read more, here.

Deepika Padukone Calls Anushka Sharma, Katrina 'Friend' in Viral Video; Karan Johar Has 'Mean' Reply
While Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma have worked together twice, Deepika Padukone has never really worked with either of the actresses.
Apr 10, 2023 09:28 IST

Shefali Shah Was Touched Inappropriately in a Market, Says 'You Feel Guilty, Shameful'

Shefali Shah was recently part of a podcast where she spoke about Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding and recalled an incident of being touched inappropriately. Read more, here.

Shefali Shah Was Touched Inappropriately in a Market, Says 'You Feel Guilty, Shameful'

Apr 10, 2023 09:26 IST

Nayanthara Loses Cool, Threatens to Break Fan's Phone During Temple Visit

Nayanthara and husband Vignesh Shivan recently visited their deity temple in the Kumbakonam district on the auspicious occasion of Panguni Uthiram. Read more, here.

Nayanthara Loses Cool, Threatens to Break Fan's Phone During Temple Visit
Nayanthara was left disturbed by the unruly behaviour of fans at the temple.
Apr 10, 2023 09:23 IST

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar of 'Bullying' Her With 'Nepo Mafia,' Says 'Abhi Toh Tumhari...'

Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut strongly reacts to Karan Johar’s recent cryptic post on Instagram.

Kangana Ranaut Accuses Karan Johar of 'Bullying' Her With 'Nepo Mafia,' Says 'Abhi Toh Tumhari...'
A screenshot of Kangana Ranaut’s Instagram story.
Apr 10, 2023 09:22 IST

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Being Called a Pan Indian Star, Says 'Tell that...Clean Their Poop'

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is awaiting the release of her film Shaakuntalam. During one of her promotional events, the actress was asked if her life has changed after becoming a pan-Indian star to which the actress had the most hilarious response. Read more, here.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu Reacts to Being Called a Pan Indian Star, Says 'Tell that...Clean Their Poop'
Samantha Ruth Prabhu will be seen in Shaakuntalam

Read more

cool when she saw someone filming her on their mobile.

Talking more about South news, Dhanush announced his next project with Mari Selvaraj. They previously collaborated in their critically acclaimed film, Karnan. The actor announced the big news on Twitter but what caught everyone’s attention is his new look seemingly for his upcoming project.

Meanwhile, an old video of Karan Johar has surfaced from his show Koffee With Karan, for which he is receiving flak on social media. In the video, shared by Random.Shitzz on Instagram, Karan Johar can be seen indulging in a candid conversation with Priyanka Chopra and Deepika Padukone, who graced his chat show together in the year 2013. During a segment, Karan asked Deepika who all she had been friendly with. In the clip, Deepika says, “You are friendly with Anushka, sorry I really choked on that; If you think you are her friend, you are definitely living in a bubble.”

In other news, Shefali Shah opened up about being inappropriately touched in a crowded place. Shefali was recently part of a podcast where she spoke about Mira Nair’s Monsoon Wedding where she played the role of a woman who was sexually abused as a child.

Stay tuned for more updates.

