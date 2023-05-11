Know The B-town Divas Who Dated Ex-Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Former Pakistan and cricketer Imran Khan was recently arrested by the government on charges of corruption. The arrest triggered protests across the country in support of the former prime minister. Over the last few decades, apart from Cricket, Imran also made headlines for his association with several women.

Imran Khan’s name has been linked with many women, but reportedly, he fell in love with two famous Bollywood actresses, but both the relationships ended due to some reason. Reportedly, his name was linked to the Hindi film industry’s diva Zeenat Aman. As per media reports, the two met at a party. There were also rumours that they were meeting each other in London.

There were also media reports that when the Pakistan team was in India in 1979, Imran Khan celebrated his 27th birthday with Zeenat Aman. However, the duo never spoke openly about their relationship. If rumours are to be believed, the Satyam Shivam Sundaram actress did not want to leave India, so they did not take the relationship ahead and decided to part ways.

Apart from Zeenat Khan, his name was linked to the evergreen beauty, Rekha, and almost got married to her. A report in the Star newspaper talks about the former cricketer and his alleged affair with Rekha. The headline reads, “Rekha Imran to wed, his inswing perfected.” The article claimed that he spent around a month in Bombay (now Mumbai). He was even spotted with the Khoon Bhari Maang actress at the beaches, her home and nightclubs.

top videos

As per reports, Rekha’s mother was very impressed with the cricketer and even considered Imran to be a perfect groom for her daughter. She had even given her permission for marriage with him. However, the couple allegedly later parted ways.

His name was also linked to Shabana Azmi and Moon Moon Sen.