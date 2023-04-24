Know The Karan Johar Film Kajol Turned Down For Fanaa In 2006

Fanaa movie was a blockbuster when it hit the theatres in the year 2006. The Kunal Kohli movie bankrolled by the Yash Raj banner featured Bollywood’s Mr Perfectionist and Kajol among many other actors. However, apart from its soulful songs, powerful dialogues and heart-touching shayaris, what makes Fanaa so special is that it marked the comeback of Kajol on the silver screen after giving birth to her daughter Nysa Devgan. It also featured Kajol and Aamir as a romantic pair for the first time.

Kajol made a spectacular comeback and reportedly, the movie made a business of approximately Rs 130 crore at the box office. Now as per reports, for Aamir Khan’s Fanaa, Kajol refused her close friend, Karan Johar’s film Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna which starred Shah Rukh Khan, Preity Zinta, Abhishek Bachchan and Rani Mukerji in lead roles. Kajol and Shah Rukh Khan were to be paired once again in the movie. However, the Gupt actress chose Aamir Khan for her comeback movie.

After the movie clocked in its 10th year, the director of the movie, Kunal Kohli revealed something interesting. During an interview, he said that when Aamir Khan was asked for suggestions regarding the lead actress for Zooni Ali Beg’s character in the movie, the 3 Idiots actor already had one actress on his mind. As per the director, Aamir kept repeating the name of the Baazigar actress. He had said, “Kajol, Kajol and Kajol.”

Reportedly, Kunal Kohli was taken by surprise to hear Kajol’s name from Aamir. Kunal also believed that since Kajol shared a close relationship with Karan Johar, she will give more importance to his film. In such a situation, he was not sure if she would say yes to Fanaa. But, when the Kuch Kuch Hota Hai actress heard the script, she immediately agreed and turned down Karan Johar’s movie which would also have starred another close friend, Shah Rukh Khan. Kajol decided to make her comeback with Fanaa.

Fanaa was released on May 26, 2006, whereas Kabhi Alvida Naa Kehna was released on August 11 2006. The movie also starred Amitabh Bachchan and Kirron Kher. It earned Rs 113 crore at the box office.

