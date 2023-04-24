Lesser Known Facts About Dharmendra’s Daughters Ajeeta And Vijeita Deol

Veteran actor Dharmendra’s personal life is always in the discussion. He is the father of six children from two different marriages. His first wife is Prakash Kaur; and with her, he has two sons, Sunny and Bobby Deol, and two daughters, Ajeita and Vijeta Deol. Dharmendra had a second marriage as well, with actress Hema Malini. The couple has two daughters, Esha and Ahana Deol. Sunny, Bobby, Esha and Ahana Deol have been in the news due to their involvement in the entertainment industry. There’s little information about Ajeita and Vijeta Deol, as both of them stay away from the limelight. Both daughters have made their careers in different fields, rather than in showbiz. Today, we’ll dig into this sister-duo’s life and whereabouts.

Dharmendra’s production company, Vijeta Production Private Limited, is named after his daughter Vijeta. She is married to Vivek Gill and has a son named Sahil and a daughter named Prerna. According to media reports, Vijeta lives in Delhi with her family. She prefers to stay away from the limelight. Currently, Vijeta is the director of Rajkamal Holdings and Trading Private Limited.

Ajeita Deol is a psychology teacher at a school in the USA. Her nickname is Dolly, and she is married to an Indian-American dentist named Kiran Chaudhary. After her marriage, she shifted to California with her husband. The duo has two daughters, Nikita and Priyanka Chaudhary. Ajeeta also likes to stay away from the limelight, like her sister Vijeta.

At the age of 19, Dharmendra and Prakash Kaur got married in 1954. It was an arranged marriage. While Prakash took care of the family and the children, Dharmendra relocated to Mumbai and became a superstar on the silver screen in the 1960s. Soon, the actor fell in love with Hema Malini and wanted to marry her. After hearing the news, Prakash Kaur was astounded. When Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married, he was the father of four children. Dharmendra and Hema Malini got married in 1980. This distanced Dharmendra from Prakash, but he didn’t divorce her.

