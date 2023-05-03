'May No Mother Suffer As I Have': Zarina Wahab On Son Sooraj Pancholi's Acquittal

A special CBI court cleared actor Sooraj Pancholi’s name in the abetment to suicide case of actress Jiah Khan. The court cited the lack of evidence to clear Sooraj of these charges. “Due to paucity of evidence, this court can’t hold you (Sooraj Pancholi) guilty, hence acquitted,” Judge AS Sayyed of the special CBI court in Mumbai said. Sooraj and his family are much relieved after the case ended. Her mother Zarina Wahab gave a byte to the news portal Bollywood Hungama. She said that the smile is back on her son’s face. The actress asked what wrong her son had done to be punished for 10 years. Zarina told the portal that they feel like a normal family once again. The veteran actress said that her family suffered for 10 years but they were convinced that justice would finally prevail. The actress also expressed concern over mothers whose sons are suffering due to a failed relationship. “My heart reaches out to them. No mother should suffer the way I have,” Zarina said. The late actress is finally relieved and wants to make her son’s favourite dishes.

Sooraj also opened up with the media post his acquittal. The actor told the press that he has undergone 10 painful years and sleepless nights for the verdict. But he has not only won the case but his dignity and confidence back. According to the actor, it takes a lot of courage, to face the world with such heinous allegations.

Sooraj said that he prays to God may nobody go through what he had to do at a young age. The actor told the press that he doesn’t know who will give him these 10 years of life back. However, Sooraj said that he is finally happy this has come to an end for him and his family. He ended the byte saying that there is nothing bigger than peace in the world.

After arriving home from the court, Sooraj greeted media persons, and his housing staff also distributed sweets to them.

Jiah was found dead at her suburban home on June 3, 2013. Mumbai Police seized a letter on June 10 which was purportedly written by Jiah. Based on that letter, Mumbai Police charged Sooraj under section 306 (abatement to suicide) and arrested him.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here