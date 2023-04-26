Meet Bharat Takhtani And Vaibhav Vora, The Sons-in-law Of Dharmendra And Hema Malini

Bollywood superstar Dharmendra is married to the dream girl of Bollywood, Hema Malini. This was Dharmendra’s second marriage. He was already married to Prakash Kaur earlier. From his first marriage, Dharmendra has four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. Dharmendra had converted to Islam to marry Hema Malini, as he didn’t divorce his first wife, Prakash Kaur. The couple has two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol.

Both of their daughters are well-settled and happily married. Hema Malini’s elder son-in-law is Bharat Takhtani. According to media reports, Hema’s elder daughter, Esha Deol, got married to her boyfriend, Bharat Takhtani, in June 2012 at an ISKCON temple in Mumbai. Bharat and Esha have two daughters — Radhya and Miraya.

Interestingly, Isha had a second marriage with Bharat on August 24, 2017, during her pregnancy. Isha wanted to marry Bharat once again during her baby shower.

Bharat Takhtani is a businessman from a Sindhi family. Esha and Bharat were childhood friends and later married each other. According to media reports, Bharat runs a company called RG Bangles Private Limited with his relatives.

Hema Malini and Dharmendra’s younger daughter, Ahana Deol, got married to her long-time boyfriend, Vaibhav Vora, in 2014. Vaibhav Vora is a resident of Delhi. They both have a son named Darien.

Dharmendra never wanted her daughters to be a part of the Hindi film industry. However, Esha Deol started her career as an actress. She made her Bollywood debut in the film Koi Mere Dil Se Pooche. The film starred Aftab Shivdasani and Esha Deol in the lead roles, and Sanjay Kapoor played the villain.

For the film, Esha Deol won a Filmfare Award for the best debut. Esha Deol has also acted in several films, such as Na Tum Jaano Na Hum, Dhoom, No Entry, etc. She was last seen in the web series Rudra: The Edge of Darkness. The series was a psychological thriller and had Ajay Devgn, Esha Deol, and Raashi Khanna as the leads.

On the other hand, Ahana Deol maintained her distance from the films. Ahana is a trained classical dancer, just like her mother and sister.

