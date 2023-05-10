Meet Director Om Raut, The Man Behind The Rs 700 Crore Film Adipurush

The upcoming bilingual film Adipurush has been making waves ever since it was announced. There is a lot of anticipation for the film as the movie is based on the highly revered epic Ramayana and also because of the high production values. The trailer of the film was released on Tuesday amid much fanfare and it was better received than the teaser, which had faced backlash due to shoddy VFX. The director of Adipurush, Om Raut is best known for the historical action drama Tanhaji: The Unsung Warrior starring Ajay Devgn and Saif Ali Khan. Let us get to know the director better.

Om Raut was born and brought up in Mumbai. His father Bharatkumar has been a respected journalist as well as a Member of Parliament from Shiv Sena. He has held the post of Editor of Maharashtra Times. Bharat Kumar Raut has served as a member of the Rajya Sabha for more than four decades. Om’s mother Neena is a television producer. After participating as a kid artist in several theatrical productions and commercials, Raut made his acting debut in a feature film with a starring role in Karamati Coat in 1993. In addition to having a bachelor’s degree in electronics engineering from the Shah & Anchor College of Engineering in Mumbai, he has a postgraduate degree in film from Syracuse University’s College of Visual and Performing Arts in New York State.

Om returned to India after having studied filmmaking and made his first movie Lokmanya-Ek Yugpurush. The Marathi film starring Subodh Bhave, Chinmay Mandlekar and Priya Bapat was very well received. He next decided to make a movie on Maratha braveheart warrior Tanhaji, which was released in 2020. Tanhaji was also very well received.

Adiprush is scheduled for release on Jun 16. In a previous interview, he said that he was fortunate to have had the chance to present Ramayan in a manner never done before. “We recognise that it is a responsibility. We felt a little bit burdened by that duty, but we are incredibly grateful for the opportunity to carry it out,” he said.