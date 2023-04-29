Meet Laxmikant Berde, The Man Who Played This Iconic Role In Hum Aapke Hain Koun

Laxmikant Berde was a popular Marathi actor who was also a part of various superhits in Bollywood. Even though he played supporting roles in Hindi films, he became quite popular due to his impeccable comic timing. Laxmikant was a popular name in the 1990s. He was a part of one of the superhit films of the 1990s, Hum Aapke Hain Koun, alongside Salman Khan and Madhuri Dixit. He played the iconic character of Lallu, a house help, in the film. Despite being a small role, Laxmikant’s Lallu received a lot of love from the audience because of the character’s innocence and loyalty to the family. After the film, he was remembered as Salman’s sidekick, but he was a superstar in the Marathi film industry.

Laxmikant Berde was born in Mumbai and was the youngest of six children in the family. He grew up during a serious financial crisis in the family and used to sell lottery tickets as a boy. He started his journey as an actor in Ganesh puja pandals and pulled curtains for shows of the Mumbai Marathi Sahitya Sangh. While working there, his interest in acting developed, and he started doing theatre. He got his big stage break with playwright Purushottam Berde’s Tour Tour, which established him as a known name on the Marathi stage.

1984’s Lek Chalali Sasarla was Laxmikant Berde’s debut film in Marathi cinema. However, he rose to fame with his next film, Dhoom Dhadaka, in 1985. He worked with Mahesh Kothare in the film. Both Laxmikant Berde and Mahesh Kothare went on to work on various films together.

Laxmikant became a superstar in the Marathi film industry. He was famous for his jovial and comic roles in the industry. His performances drew large crowds to the theatre. Laxmikant, along with Mahesh Kothare, Ashok Saraf, and Sachin Pilgaonkar, rose to prominence and became important pillars in Marathi cinema. Films like Dhoom Dhadaka and Ashi Hi Banwa Banwi are considered milestones in his career.

Sadly, the actor passed away on December 16, 2004, at the age of 50 due to kidney failure. His demise left a saddening effect, especially on his friends and family.

