CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
WATCH LIVE TV
DOWNLOAD News18 APP
Follow Us On
Trending Topics :Garmi ReviewUrvashi RautelaPawan KalyanAishwarya RaiHaarsh Limbachiyaa
Home » entertainment » Bollywood » Meet The 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Choose To Stay Away From Social Media
1-MIN READ

Meet The 5 Bollywood Celebrities Who Choose To Stay Away From Social Media

Curated By: Entertainment Bureau

Local News Desk

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 20:05 IST

Delhi, India

Can you guess the names?

Can you guess the names?

From Ranbir Kapoor to Jaya Bachchan, these celebrities preferred to stay away from the limelight

One of the most significant features of the contemporary world is social media. Bollywood stars too communicate with their expanding fan base via social media platforms. Meanwhile, there are certain celebrities who have opted to avoid it. And, here’s the list of celebrities who are not active on social media.

Ranbir Kapoor

One of the most well-known actors in Bollywood is Ranbir Kapoor. While his family enjoys constantly connecting on social media, he doesn’t own an official account.

Saif Ali Khan

Next up on the list would be Saif Ali Khan who rejects the idea altogether. The actor has been noticeably absent from social media despite his wife Kareena Kapoor Khan and sisters becoming active users.

Rani Mukerji

RELATED NEWS

Rani Mukerji is one of the few actresses in the industry who prefers to stay away from social media trends.

Rekha

Rekha chose not to use any social networking platforms, unlike other actors of her age like Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, and Hema Malini.

Jaya Bachchan

Let’s not forget Jaya Bachchan, we all are aware of the fact that Jaya Bachchan likes to stay away from the media. The most active Bachchan in the family is our BigB.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here

About the Author
Entertainment Bureau
Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive inter...Read More
Tags:
  1. entertainment
  2. bollywood actors
first published:April 21, 2023, 20:05 IST
last updated:April 21, 2023, 20:05 IST