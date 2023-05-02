Milind Soman To Priyanka Chopra, Actors Who Appeared In Music Videos Before Their Debut

Many actors and actresses in the industry have gained popularity through music videos much before they did a film. Celebrities like John Abraham and Deepika Padukone used to model before making their Bollywood debut. Singers and musicians were looking for models to feature in their music videos. This enabled the models to collaborate with musicians and successfully launch their music.

1. John Abraham: John is known for his amazing acting skills, action sequences and good looks. The actor started his career with modelling and before making his Bollywood debut, he appeared in Jazzy B’s famous music video Soorma and Pankaj Udhas’ music video of the soulful song Chupke Chupke.

2. Vidya Balan: She started her career in the television world. Before making her debut in Bollywood, she shot to fame with the indie band Euphoria’s music video for the song Kabhi Aana Tu Meri Gali.

3. Milind Soman: The model and actor made a comeback to music videos with Aastha Gill and Akasa Singh. But before his Bollywood debut, he gained immense recognition for his appearance in the song Made in India by Alisha Chinai and his killer looks in the video won millions of hearts.

4. Priyanka Chopra: Many are unaware of the fact that Priyanka Chopra, who is currently in Hollywood, appearing in high-budget action thrillers, made her on-screen debut in a song by Punjabi singer Daler Mehndi.

5. Deepika Padukone: Deepika is known for her breathtaking looks and outstanding acting skills. Before she was a huge name in the industry, she appeared as the female lead in Himesh Reshammiya’s sensational hit Naam Tera Tera.

6. Bipasha Basu: Before making her silver screen debut with the film Ajnabee, Bipasha appeared in a couple of music videos, the first one being for the song Tu from the album named Kismat by Sonu Nigam.

7. Abhay Deol: Abhay was seen in the late singer KK’s song Pyaar Ke Pal years before appearing for the first time in the film with director Imtiaz Ali’s Socha Na Tha.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here