Mithun Chakraborty Rejected This Film, And It Made Anil Kapoor A Star

Being a superstar requires hard work and luck for an actor. There are many such scripts which were written keeping in mind one actor but were later played by a different actor, paving their way to fame. One such actor is Anil Kapoor. He made his debut as the protagonist in the Hindi film industry with Woh 7 Din and shared the screen with Padmini Kolhapure. The film was a massive success and catapulted the Mr India actor to fame.

In the year 1973, Woh 7 Din, helmed by director Bapu, was released. The film was bankrolled by Surinder Kapoor and his son Boney Kapoor. The movie was a Hindi remake of a Tamil film. Buying the rights to the movie proved to be financially challenging. So, Boney Kapoor reportedly borrowed money from Sanjeev Kumar, who was in Chennai for a shoot then and Shabana Azmi.

After getting the rights, Boney decided to remake the Hindi version. He had already roped in Padmini Kolhapure as the heroine for the movie. If reports are to be believed, Boney Kapoor wanted to pair Mithun Chakraborty and Padmini in Woh 7 Din. But, the Disco Dancer actor was already a superstar then. He had many film offers and scheduling dates for the shoot was a problem. So, he rejected the offer. Apart from him, Sanjeev Kumar and Randhir Kapoor were also considered for the role of Prem Pratap Patiyalewale, but it did not work out.

The movie was finally offered to Boney Kapoor’s younger brother, Anil Kapoor who gave Prem Pratap Patiyalewala a whole new charisma with his stellar acting skills. The film proved to be a milestone in Anil Kapoor’s career, as it was his first movie as the lead actor, which also was a success at the box office. The movie charted his journey in the industry and helped him become one of the most successful superstars of Bollywood.

Anil Kapoor was last seen in the web series, The Night Manager starring Shobhita Dhulipala, Aditya Roy Kapoor, Tillotama Shome, Saswata Chatterjee and others. He has movies like Animal and Fighter in the pipeline.

