Mrunal Thakur Unleashes Her Inner Goddess In Latest Magazine Cover Shoot

Last Updated: April 21, 2023, 20:22 IST

Hyderabad, India

Her pictures from the photoshoot are going viral.

In one of the looks, she can be seen posing in a dramatic gown with peacock feather-like design in her skirt.

Actress Mrunal Thakur has been dominating the headlines for her hit films. She is also known for her sartorial choices. Recently, she was the cover girl of the First Look magazine. Mrunal shared her outside-the-box look for the magazine shoot. Her pictures from the photoshoot are going viral. In one of the looks, she can be seen bringing out her inner goddess as she poses in a dramatic gown with peacock feather-like design in her skirt. In this green shimmery dress, she has taken the internet by storm. The photo was captioned, “SUMMER LOVE, MRUNAL THAKUR ,

A MIDSUMMER DREAM.”

In the photo, Mrunal can be seen posing amid the backdrop of a red and black structure. Her deep neckline adds extra glam to her look. She has added a choker to complement her gorgeous outfit. Mrunal has chosen a dramatic makeup, with smokey blue eyes and glossy lip shade, with silver nail paint. She has made a puff with her straightened sleek hair.

Mrunal Thakur opted for a blue flowy gown in another look from the shoot; and in the other one, she was seen donning a golden colour embellished blouse and a skirt with a feather-like design.

Her queen-like poses in these photos made her fans go gaga. They showered her with praise in the comments section. “I’m like a statue stuck staring right at you,” wrote one user. “Royal Bird,” commented one fan. “Looking so beautiful,” added another. While her fans were impressed with her look, some netizens found her outfit funny.

Mrunal Thakur’s last film Sita Ramam was a huge success. She starred alongside actor Dulquer Salman in the film. She got recognition with her role in the film. Her sober and beautiful look and acting in Sita Ramam won the audience’s hearts.

April 21, 2023
April 21, 2023