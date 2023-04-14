‘Not A Great Husband But Have The Desire To Be Better,’ Says Ranbir Kapoor

Actors Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor painted the B-town red when they got married last year. Ranbir recently discussed his personal life and how he views himself as a husband in an interview with a media portal. He admitted that despite not being a perfect spouse, he had the ambition to improve and added that he was on the “right track." Initially, they kept their relationship a secret. Later on, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor frequently appeared in public together. They were spotted on family vacations, weddings and so on. On April 14, 2022, the duo got married in a small ceremony at their Vastu home in Mumbai. Their close friends, such as filmmaker Karan Johar, Ranbir’s mother Neetu Kapoor, sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, and cousins Karisma and Kareena Kapoor, were among the ones present.

Ranbir recently discussed his marriage with Alia and the kind of husband he believes himself to be. He said, “You feel overall you are doing better. But life is such that it is never going to be perfect. I don’t think I am a great son, a great husband, or a brother. But I think I have the desire to be better and that’s important as long as you are aware of it, you will be on the right track.”

Alia shared on Instagram on November 6 last year the news of their daughter Raha’s birth, which had occurred months after their wedding. The couple wrote in their baby announcement post, “And in the best news of our lives: Our baby is here…and what a magical girl she is. We are officially bursting with love - blessed and obsessed Parents! Love, love, love Alia and Ranbir."

Ranbir last appeared with actress Shraddha Kapoor in the film, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar. Anubhav Singh Bassi, Dimple Kapadia and Boney Kapoor played supporting roles in the film. Animal is one of his forthcoming projects with Rashmika Mandanna. Alia Bhatt will be next seen alongside Ranveer Singh in the movie, Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani. One of her other projects includes Heart of Stone, starring actors Jamie Dornan and Gal Gadot.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here