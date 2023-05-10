Not Amitabh Bachchan But These Two Actors Were First Choices For Lead In Kaalia

Bollywood star Amitabh Bachchan has appeared in a slew of iconic films in his career with scenes, characters and dialogues that have become part of pop culture over the years. One of them is the 1981 film Kaalia directed by Tinnu Anand. The iconic dialogue “Hum jaha khade hote, line wahi se suru hoti hai (The queue starts from where I stand) is from this very film and has been used by mimicry artists to impersonate Big B for years. Kaalia was a spectacular hit and collected Rs 30 crore, a huge amount in those days. However, did you know that Amitabh was not the first choice for the film?

Yes, the lead role for Kaalia was offered to two stars of that time, who could not do the film. Director Tinnu Anand first approached Dharmendra for the role and although he liked the script, he could not allocate dates from his busy schedule to the film. Tinnu Anand next approached another star of that era Vinod Khanna for the film. However, at the time Vinod Khanna had temporarily left the world of glamour and showbiz to become a follower of spiritual guru Osho Rajneesh. He even left the country to live in the ashram of Osho in Oregon, US, and hence couldn’t do the film.

It was then that Tinnu Anand decided to cast the angry young man of Hindi cinema Kaalia. However, Amitabh Bachchan was a very busy actor at that time and could not even spare some time for narration. However, a persistent Tinnu Anand one day followed Amitabh Bachchan to the sets of his film Don and narrated the script to him, in between takes. Amitabh was impressed with the young director’s conviction in the script and gave his nod to the film.

Kaalia turned out to be the biggest blockbuster of the year and also starred Parveen Babi, Asha Parekh and Amjad Khan among others.

