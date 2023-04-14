Not Manisha Koirala, But This Actress Was The First Choice For Lead In Dil Se

The popular Bollywood film Dil Se, which was released in the year 1998, has been loved by the audience for over two decades now. The film was directed by Mani Ratnam and starred Shah Rukh Khan and Manisha Koirala as the lead. It was based on the concept of love against a backdrop of terrorism. The film garnered praise for its story, direction, and music. It was revealed later that Manisha Koirala was not Mani Ratnam’s first choice to play the female protagonist in the film. The makers of Dil Se originally wanted Kajol to play the female lead in the film.

Shah Rukh and Kajol’s pairing was already popular in the industry, and thus the film’s team wanted to cast them together. Fate had other plans, and Kajol declined the offer of the film due to her date issues. The role finally went to Manisha Koirala, and she was loved for her performance in the film. Dil Se became a turning point in her career, and it helped her gain more recognition in the industry. She won the Filmfare Critics Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of the character Megha.

Dil Se also brought good fortune to Malaika Arora and Preity Zinta. Malaika was a part of the hit song Chaiyya-Chaiyya, and the song turned out to be insanely popular and created history in the Bollywood music industry. Preity Zinta made her Bollywood debut with Dil Se. She was admired for her beauty and innocence in the film.

Overall, the film turned out to be a ground-breaking one that paved the way for more socially relevant movies in Bollywood. Shah Rukh Khan has already established himself as a superstar in the industry, but Dil Se gave him critical acclaim and solidified his place as the top actor in Bollywood.

Dil Se became one of the blockbuster films of the year and won two National Awards and six Filmfare Awards.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here