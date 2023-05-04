Not Sakhi Tanwar But This Actress Was First Choice To Play Aamir Khan’s Wife In Dangal

Bollywood blockbuster Dangal is one of the most successful films of director Nitesh Tiwari to date. It is the highest-grossing film in the history of Indian cinema followed closely by Baahubali 2 and RRR. Aamir Khan’s amazing physical transformation in his role of both young and ageing versions of real-life wrestler Mahavir Phogat earned him a lot of praise. Fatima Sana Sheikh and Sanya Malhotra played his daughters, wrestlers Gita and Babita Phogat.

Apart from them, Sakshi Tanwar played Aamir’s wife in the film and won accolades. However, did you know that the role of Aamir’s wife was going to be played by another actress? It is none other than the glamorous and bold actress Mallika Sherawat who has been missing from the big screen for a while now.

Mallika Sherawat had reportedly auditioned for the role and even impressed the makers, including Aamir Khan. In an interview, Mallika Sherawat herself revealed this fact. She said that after a successful audition, she was even set to start filming for Dangal. However, after Mallika’s costume test, it was Aamir Khan who thought she would be unsuitable for the role. In the movie, Aamir and his wife are shown to be parents to four teenage girls. According to Aamir, the Haryanvi diva looked too young and glamorous to play mother to four teenage women. According to Mallika in the interview, Aamir said that in no way, even with makeup could Mallika pass off as a middle-aged mother.

Hence, she had to opt-out of the role at Aamir’s behest and Sakshi Tanwar was roped in to play the part instead.

Mallika, who is well-known for her bold roles in the films Khwahish and Murder, also appeared in the romantic comedy Pyaar Ke Side Effects with Rahul Bose, for which she received praise from critics. As a result of her performance in Murder, which went on to become one of the year’s biggest hits, she was also nominated for Best Actress at the Zed Cine Awards.

