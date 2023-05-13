Nushrratt Bharuccha Claims She Lost Projects Because She Doesn't ‘Look Good On Posters’

Nushrratt Bharuccha, who has been on a promotional spree for her recent release Chatrapathi, got candid about the number game among the actresses in the industry. Talking to Indian Express, Nushrratt claimed that she doesn’t believe in fighting for the top slot. In addition, the actress said that she even understands what that actually means. Elaborating on this number game, the Sonu Ki Tittu Ki Sweety actress said that not wanting to fight for the top slot has cost her projects. So much so that she was rejected on the basis that she won’t look good on the poster.

Nushrratt affirmed that one can’t sell a movie only through its poster value. “I have been told that aap poster pe acche nahi lagoge (You won’t look good on posters). Imagine, are they making films or just posters? You can never sell a film only on poster value,” she was quoted as saying by the publications. The actress added that these “lingos” are the reason she prefers working with new filmmakers. “I like working with new people. This is because the new filmmakers can name movies like Pyaar Ka Punchnama, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2, Sonu Ki Sweety… and kill it,” she said.

Talking about the number game, Nushrratt said she doesn’t understand terms like “Top 5 and Top 10.” For her, an actor either fits the role or they do not suit. “You are asking about being number one, there are also terms like Top 5 and Top 10. I don’t understand what that even means. An actor either fits a part or doesn’t. You have these girls and you check who works better,” she added. She clarified that she is not part of any race.

Nushrratt’s Chatrapathi hit the theatres on May 12. VV Vinayak’s directorial is a pan-India movie, which is a remake of Prabhas’ 2005 film of the same name. In the latest release film, Nushrratt shared the screen space with Telugu star Sai Srinivas Bellamkonda. Apart from Nushrratt and Srinivas, the movie features Sahil Vaid, Karan Singh Chhabra, and Rajendra Gupta in prominent roles. Next, Nushrratt Bharuccha will be seen in Chhorii 2. The makers have recently released the first look of the film, which also features Soha Ali Khan in a pivotal role.