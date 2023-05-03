Parineeti Chopra And Raghav Chadha's Engagement May Get Postponed, Know The Reason

Bollywood actress Parineeti Chopra is rumoured to be dating Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Raghav Chadha. Despite being spotted together on multiple occasions and speculations about their relationship, the duo has remained tight-lipped and not made their relationship official.

According to media reports, Parineeti and Raghav already had a Roka ceremony in April. It is being widely reported that the couple will get engaged in New Delhi on May 13.

But Aam Aadmi Party MP Raghav Chadha’s name has been included in the ED charge sheet. The MP has maintained that he is not named as an accused in the charge sheet. Hearing this, fans are curious to know whether their engagement will take place on time or get postponed.

Parineeti and Raghav studied together at the London School of Economics and have been friends ever since. Meanwhile, the rumours of Parineeti and Raghav Chadha’s relationship started when the two were first spotted outside a restaurant in Mumbai. After this, both were often spotted at the airport. As per reports, they were also seen holding each other’s hands. But both have never spoken openly about their relationship.

Once, when Raghav was coming out of the Rajya Sabha and the media asked him about the actress, he said, I will answer you soon. At the same time, when the paparazzi asked Parineeti when she was going to get married, she walked away blushing.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Parineeti Chopra made her acting debut in the 2011 romantic comedy film Ladies vs Ricky Bahl, directed by Maneesh Sharma. She was most recently seen in Uunchai. The adventure drama film was directed by Sooraj Barjatya and written by Abhishek Dixit. The film was based on an original story by Sunil Gandhi and produced jointly by Rajshri Productions, Boundless Media, and Mahaveer Jain Films. It featured an ensemble cast including Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Danny Denzongpa, Parineeti Chopra, Neena Gupta, and Sarika. Parineeti will next be seen in Chamkila with Diljit Dosanjh. The film is directed by Imtiaz Ali.

