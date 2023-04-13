CHANGE LANGUAGE
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Talks About Lesbian Encounter in Viral Clip; Stree 2 Release Date Out, Bhediya 2 Announced

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Talks About Lesbian Encounter in Viral Clip; Stree 2 Release Date Out, Bhediya 2 Announced

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra spoke about her lesbian encounter in one of the episodes of Koffee With Karan. From Stree 2 to Bhediya 2, a series of new projects were announced.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:27 IST

Mumbai, India

Priyanka Chopra, Karan Johar, Stree 2, Bhediya 2, Samantha Ruth Prabhu
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra's old clip goes viral; News films announced

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra has been making the headlines ever since she opened up about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood. The actress’ alleged feud with Karan Johar has also been in the news lately. Amid this, an old clip has surfaced online from an episode of Koffee With Karan which had Priyanka and Deepika Padukone in attendance. In the viral clip, the global star can be heard talking about a ‘lesbian encounter.’

Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe is only expanding with the help of Stree 2, Bhediya 2, and a newly announced Vampire film. On Wednesday night, Read More

Apr 13, 2023 10:13 IST

Priyanka Chopra Makes SHOCKING Revelation About Lesbian Encounter In Viral Clip, Karan Johar Stunned

Priyanka Chopra did not shy away from revealing that she’s had a lesbian encounter. Her revelation did leave Karan Johar speechless. In a video now going viral, Priyanka is seen seated on the Koffee couch in an episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone.

Priyanka Chopra opened up about a ‘lesbian encounter’ in a viral video.
Apr 13, 2023 10:18 IST

Kajol Makes JAW DROPPING Confession; Reveals Being Fat Shamed, Trolled For Dark Skin

Kajol opened up about facing judgments when she started off as an actress during her initial years in the industry. Read more, here.

Kajol talks about judgments passed about her weight and skin.
Apr 13, 2023 10:17 IST

Nani Didn’t Message SS Rajamouli After Naatu Naatu’s Big Oscars Win, Says ‘We Don’t Share…’ | Exclusive

As RRR’s Naatu Naatu marks one month since its historic win at the Oscars, we look back at the time Nani told us about not messaging SS Rajamouli after the win. Read the exclusive conversation, here.

Nani and SS Rajamouli have known each other for more than a decade now.
Apr 13, 2023 10:14 IST

Mouni Roy Raises Temperature in Sexy Backless Top, High Slit Black Skirt; See Diva's Hot Photos

For the event, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy opted for an all-black outfit. She styled a black crop top with a skirt of the same colour. Read more, here.

Mouni Roy was clicked at an event on Wednesday night
Apr 13, 2023 10:09 IST

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor Jet Off For Vacation Amid Wedding Rumours; Watch

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off to an undisclosed location amid their wedding rumours. Read more, here.

Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor clicked at the airport
Apr 13, 2023 10:06 IST

BTS: J-Hope To Enlist For Military Training on April 18? Big Hit Music Breaks Silence

BTS member J-Hope is rumoured to be enlisting on April 18. The rapper becomes the second BTS member to enlist after Jin. Read moe, here.

BTS member J-Hope
Apr 13, 2023 10:04 IST

Shahid Kapoor Packs the Punch in Bloody Daddy, Vicky Kaushal-Sara's Film Title Out in New Video

From Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy to Vijay Sethupathi’s Mumbaikar, a glimpse at the new movies and series announced on Wednesday. Read more, here.

Shahid Kapoor in Bloody Daddy.
Apr 13, 2023 10:01 IST

Samantha Reveals What Pushed Her to Her Maximum Capabilities in Citadel, Says 'Not Every Day You Get...'

In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she is glad to be able to do what she did in Citadel, despite her health conditions. Read more, here.

Apr 13, 2023 09:59 IST

Stree 2 FINALLY Reveals Release Date, Bhediya 2 and New Vampire Movie Announced; Deets Inside

Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 locks 2024 release date. Varun Dhawan to return as the wolf in Bhediya 2 in 2025. Read more, here.

Stree 2 FINALLY Reveals Release Date, Bhediya 2 and New Vampire Movie Announced; Deets Inside
Stree 2 announces release date, Bhediya 2 announced.

the producer made his way to the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event along with the cast of Stree 2 — Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee — to announce that Stree 2 is coming on screens next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date.

At the same event, Shahid Kapoor’s first look from his upcoming film Bloody Daddy was also revealed along with the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s new film helmed by Laxman Utekar.

In other news, renowned actress Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 at a Pune hospital after battling a prolonged illness. The actress and theatre artist breathed her last on Tuesday ad her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, informed sources close to her family.

BTS member J-Hope is yet to reveal his military enlistment date. However, a new report on Thursday claimed that the rapper will be enlisting on April 18. A report by Korean media outlet News1 claimed that Hobi is enlisting on Tuesday at the Gangwon Province training centre. The rapper will receive his basic military training for five weeks at the centre before he is deployed to his unit.

Also in the news are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who were seen jetting off to an unknown location amid their wedding rumours.

Stay tuned for more updates!

