Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Talks About Lesbian Encounter in Viral Clip; Stree 2 Release Date Out, Bhediya 2 Announced

Last Updated: April 13, 2023, 10:27 IST
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Chopra has been making the headlines ever since she opened up about being ‘cornered’ in Bollywood. The actress’ alleged feud with Karan Johar has also been in the news lately. Amid this, an old clip has surfaced online from an episode of Koffee With Karan which had Priyanka and Deepika Padukone in attendance. In the viral clip, the global star can be heard talking about a ‘lesbian encounter.’
Dinesh Vijan’s horror-comedy universe is only expanding with the help of Stree 2, Bhediya 2, and a newly announced Vampire film. On Wednesday night, Read More
Priyanka Chopra did not shy away from revealing that she’s had a lesbian encounter. Her revelation did leave Karan Johar speechless. In a video now going viral, Priyanka is seen seated on the Koffee couch in an episode of Koffee With Karan with Deepika Padukone.
Kajol opened up about facing judgments when she started off as an actress during her initial years in the industry. Read more, here.
As RRR’s Naatu Naatu marks one month since its historic win at the Oscars, we look back at the time Nani told us about not messaging SS Rajamouli after the win. Read the exclusive conversation, here.
For the event, Brahmastra actress Mouni Roy opted for an all-black outfit. She styled a black crop top with a skirt of the same colour. Read more, here.
Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor jetted off to an undisclosed location amid their wedding rumours. Read more, here.
BTS member J-Hope is rumoured to be enlisting on April 18. The rapper becomes the second BTS member to enlist after Jin. Read moe, here.
From Shahid Kapoor’s Bloody Daddy to Vijay Sethupathi’s Mumbaikar, a glimpse at the new movies and series announced on Wednesday. Read more, here.
In a recent interview, Samantha Ruth Prabhu shared that she is glad to be able to do what she did in Citadel, despite her health conditions. Read more, here.
Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor’s Stree 2 locks 2024 release date. Varun Dhawan to return as the wolf in Bhediya 2 in 2025. Read more, here.
At the same event, Shahid Kapoor’s first look from his upcoming film Bloody Daddy was also revealed along with the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s new film helmed by Laxman Utekar.
In other news, renowned actress Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 at a Pune hospital after battling a prolonged illness. The actress and theatre artist breathed her last on Tuesday ad her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, informed sources close to her family.
BTS member J-Hope is yet to reveal his military enlistment date. However, a new report on Thursday claimed that the rapper will be enlisting on April 18. A report by Korean media outlet News1 claimed that Hobi is enlisting on Tuesday at the Gangwon Province training centre. The rapper will receive his basic military training for five weeks at the centre before he is deployed to his unit.
Also in the news are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who were seen jetting off to an unknown location amid their wedding rumours.
