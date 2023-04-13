Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Priyanka Talks About Lesbian Encounter in Viral Clip; Stree 2 Release Date Out, Bhediya 2 Announced

Read more

the producer made his way to the Jio Studios’ Infinite Together event along with the cast of Stree 2 — Rajkummar Rao, Shraddha Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Aparshakti Khurana, and Abhishek Banerjee — to announce that Stree 2 is coming on screens next year. The team enacted a skit to announce the 2024 release date.

At the same event, Shahid Kapoor’s first look from his upcoming film Bloody Daddy was also revealed along with the title of Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan’s new film helmed by Laxman Utekar.

In other news, renowned actress Uttara Baokar passed away at the age of 79 at a Pune hospital after battling a prolonged illness. The actress and theatre artist breathed her last on Tuesday ad her last rites were performed on Wednesday morning, informed sources close to her family.

BTS member J-Hope is yet to reveal his military enlistment date. However, a new report on Thursday claimed that the rapper will be enlisting on April 18. A report by Korean media outlet News1 claimed that Hobi is enlisting on Tuesday at the Gangwon Province training centre. The rapper will receive his basic military training for five weeks at the centre before he is deployed to his unit.

Also in the news are Malaika Arora and Arjun Kapoor who were seen jetting off to an unknown location amid their wedding rumours.

