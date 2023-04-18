Rakhi Sawant Papped Having Sehri At The Airport; Internet Reacts

The holy month of Ramadan is currently underway. During these days, the fast starts with a sehri in the morning and ends with an iftar in the evening. According to Islamic belief, sehri is the meal eaten in the morning before commencing the fast. Recently, a video of actress-dancer Rakhi Sawant doing her sehri at an airport is doing the rounds.

Rakhi Sawant is known as the drama queen of Bollywood. She always does something or another that makes headlines. From her personal to her professional life, whatever she does always becomes a point of discussion and is captured by the paparazzi. We get to see a different side of her, now and then.

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Rakhi Sawant is seen eating idli-sambhar in a restaurant at the airport. She revealed that she was doing her sehri. Rakhi asks for an idli and a vada from the shopkeeper. After this, the shopkeeper asks for Rs 600; upon hearing this, Rakhi loses her cool and said, “How can he charge Rs 600 for a vada and idli? Has he lost his mind?”

In the clip, Rakhi was also seen performing a dua before taking the sehri at the airport. After seeing the video, people had a mixed reaction. Some of them said that it was good that she was learning everything so quickly, while others corrected her and said that prayers should be read after eating. One user wrote that she was doing the dua the wrong way. Another wrote that her behaviour is becoming too gimmicky now.

Rakhi Sawant has recently been in controversy because of her husband, Adil Khan. After marrying Adil Khan, Rakhi converted to Islam and changed her name to Fatima. Due to this, she has been keeping a fast-during Ramadan. Her marriage with Adil, however, is not at a good place at all. Adil has been sent to custody after Rakhi had accused him of domestic violence. She also accused Adil of cheating her. Last month, when Rakhi was papped at the Mumbai airport during her return from Dubai, she said in front of the paps that she would never forgive Adil, but she wishes that he gets bail soon.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here