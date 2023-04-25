Ranbir Kapoor Or Ranveer Singh? BAFTA Winner Rohini Hattangadi Picks One

Veteran actress Rohini Hattangadi has been part of many films in significant roles but it was Kasturba Gandhi’s role in Richard Attenborough’s biographical film titled Gandhi that not only brought her to the limelight but also gave her global recognition. She is the only Indian actress to win the British Academy Awards (BAFTA) for the same film in 1982. The actress in a recent interview picked Ranbir Kapoor over Ranveer Singh when she was asked to choose between the two.

In an interview with Unfiltered By Samdish, the veteran actress stated when she was asked if she doesn’t like the Bajirao Mastani actor, “As an actor he is good, but I like Ranbir Kapoor more.” She continued and stated that the way Ranveer behaves might be appropriate for the younger generation but not really for her generation. Rohini Hattangadi also added that as a public figure, he should behave accordingly.

In the same interview, she also recalled the phase when she was only offered her mother’s role in the films and decided not to do it anymore. But her destiny had other plans and when Mukul Anand’s Agneepath came her way she accepted to play Amitabh Bachchan’s mother role.

“Before Agneepath, I had decided that I would not do mother roles. I refused three-four films. My secretary would tell me, ‘Rohini ji you are saying no to everything, please don’t do this, no one will come to you.’ I was like, at least give me negative roles, why am I always only offered positive parts, where I’d say something like, ‘Beta gajar ka halwa khaa, maine apne haatho se banaya hai,’” the actress added.

She also shared the reason why she accepted the role. Rohini shared that when she was offered Agneepath, she decided to hear the story first and then take a call. Halfway through the narration, the veteran actress confirmed that she will do the film. She also recalled that earlier she was offered Mukul Anand’s film for a mother’s role which she declined and when the director asked her why she accepted now. The veteran actress responded by saying that she said yes because of Amitabh Bachchan and except the lead cast of the film, everyone is visible on the screen from the commissioner to his sister.

Rohini Hattangadi has appeared in several films including, Munna Bhai MBBS, Jalsa, Sarkar 3, Ek Ghar, Ghatak, Anjuman, Pukar and many more.

