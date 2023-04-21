Remember Jaanwar Fame Child Artist Aditya Kapadia? This Is What He Is Doing Now

Actor Aditya Kapadia played the role of Jhumru in the popular show Shaka Laka Boom Boom as a child artist. He made his film debut in Bollywood with the 1999 action film Jaanwar. In the film, Aditya Kapadia essayed the role of Shilpa Shetty and Mohnish Behl’s on-screen son Raju. His incredible acting skills made him a household name in no time. Directed by Suneel Darshan, Jaanwar stars Akshay Kumar, Karishma Kapoor, and Shilpa Shetty Kundra in the leading roles. Touted to be an action-crime drama, the screenplay of the film was penned by Robin Bhatt, Ravi Shankar Jaiswal, and KK Singh. The film became a commercial success at the box office and received huge praises from the critics as well as the viewers.

Despite the huge success of the film, Aditya Kapadia failed to make a mark in the film industry. He managed to bag good roles in the television industry though.

His charming persona and trending posts often make him go viral on the internet. Fans often shower him with love and admiration for his social media posts. Not so long ago, the 36-year-old announced that he will soon embrace parenthood.

He tied the wedding knot with Tanvi Thakkar in 2021. Since then, the couple is often seen sharing posts and videos together. A few days back, he posted a picture with his wife from their recent photoshoot. In the picture, he is seen dressed in formal attire. Meanwhile, his wife wore an off-shoulder western outfit. The photos are now trending on the internet.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CqpBJyoLKoa/?igshid=YmMyMTA2M2Y=

Aditya Kapadia is best known for Trideviyaan, Suryaputra Karn, and Jaanwar. His other releases include Hari Puttar: A Comedy of Terrors, Ek Dusre Se Karte Hain Pyaar Hum, Idhar Udhar, and Bas Ek Chance. He was last seen in Aav Taru Kari Nakhu.

Tanvi Thakkar has delivered phenomenal performances in TV series including Har Yug Mein Aayega Ek- Arjun and Bahu Hamari Rajni Kant. Besides this, her role in the film Hacked received huge accolades from the audience.

