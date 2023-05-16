Remember Sadak Fame Sadashiv Amrapurkar? A Look At His Personal And Professional Journey

For ages, Bollywood has been famous for its iconic villain characters. Hindi cinema will always be remembered for the presence of these antagonists, whether it be Mogambo from Mr India, Maharani from Sadak or Gabbar from Sholay. Whenever we talk about villains in the Hindi film industry, the first name that comes to people’s minds is the legendary actor Amrish Puri.

However, many such artists in the industry have made their own identities by playing the roles of villains. One of them was Bollywood’s renowned entertainer Sadashiv Amrapurkar. He won millions of hearts by playing negative roles in films. Not only this, he created history by playing the role of a eunuch in the film Sadak. Even though the actor is not in this world today, people still remember this character. Today, let us take a look at the actor’s personal life and film career.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar was one of the best actors in Marathi and Hindi films. He appeared in over 300 films in Hindi, Marathi and other regional languages. The actor started his career as an actor in Marathi theatre. Eventually, he shifted from acting to direction and directed nearly fifty plays, before transitioning to films.

He started his film career with the 1983 movie Ardh Satya, directed by Govind Nihalani. The film turned out to be a box office success, and Sadashiv Amrapurkar also won the Filmfare Award for Best Supporting Actor. Later, he acted in many superhit films like Mohre, Doodh Ka Karz, Janta Ki Adalat, Coolie No. 1, Ishq and Aunty No. 1, to name a few. But the actor came into the limelight after appearing in the 1991 romantic thriller film Sadak. The film was directed by Mahesh Bhatt and featured Sanjay Dutt and Pooja Bhatt as the main leads. Sadashiv Amrapurkar performed the role of the film’s villain, Maharani. Even now, the film is remembered for Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s award-winning performance. He bagged the Filmfare Award for Best Villain for his outstanding performance and Sadak became one of the highest-grossing movies of 1991.

top videos

As per reports, the actor’s father did not want him to pursue his career in acting, but a director recognised the artist in him and gave him a chance in the acting world. Throughout his career, Sadashiv Amrapurkar had collaborated with numerous notable actors including Dharmendra, Govinda, Amitabh Bachchan, Aamir Khan, Sanjay Dutt and Salman Khan, among others. But apart from playing the negative characters, the actor also tried his hand at satire films. His comedy was also well-liked by the viewers.

Sadashiv Amrapurkar’s last Hindi film was Dibakar Banerjee’s Bombay Talkies in which he played a cameo role. At the age of 64, the actor had a lung infection, due to which he died on November 3, 2014.