Remember Vivah Fame Child Artist Aditi Bhatia? This Is How She Looks Now

You must have seen or heard about the Shahid Kapoor-starrer film Vivah. Do we remember little Poonam from the movie? The child artist who made her debut on the big screen with Vivah was Aditi Bhatia. She rose to fame initially with advertisements and then went on to become a household name, thanks to her stint in the TV serial Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Aditi is active on social media, sharing glimpses of her life every now and then.

Adita Bhatia, who began her professional life as a child actor in commercials, is now an adult. The 23-year-old has transformed over time and is now proudly flaunting her goal-worthy body. Her unfiltered social media photos are inspiring. With her charisma, Aditi can pull off any outfit, be it Western or traditional. She frequently uploads images of food.

Aditi often gives a glimpse of her binge-eating sessions, where she talks about getting ‘flab’. Being a die-hard foodie, she just can’t say no to food it seems. Her no-filter diet captions are not only fun but bring out her real side. Aditi mentioned that she religiously follows a morning routine, which is having lemon, honey and warm water. It’s a ritual she has been following for 5-6 years now. Aditi spent a lot of time in LA, where she was attending an acting workshop. She got to spend more time there after getting stuck during the Covid-19 lockdown. In one of her videos, Aditi mentioned that she would eat a lot of burrito bowls during that time.

She took a lengthy hiatus from television. Aditi replaced Ruhanika Dhawan as an adult Ruhi Bhalla in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein from 2016 until 2019. She is still recognised for her portrayal of the show’s adult Ruhi. She was last seen in Khatra Khatra Khatra and has taken part in Comedy Circus. She played a prominent part in Shahid Kapoor’s Chance Pe Dance and also played the role of Emraan Hashmi’s daughter in Train. She also appeared in Shootout at Lokhandwala as Sanjay Dutt’s daughter.

