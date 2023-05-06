Revealed: Salman Khan Once Considered His Father His Biggest Enemy

Bollywood superstar Salman Khan is enjoying the success of his film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan, which was released on the occasion of Eid. Even though the film didn’t get a good response from the critics, Salman’s fans have left no stone unturned to make the film cross the Rs 100 crore mark. The Bajrangi Bhaijaan star has always been in the news for his personal life. It has been reported that he even had a rift with his father, Salim Khan. There was news that he had started considering him as his enemy.

Salim Khan married Sushila Charak who later changed her name to Salma. Then he met Helen and fell in love with her; later, both of them married in 1981. Salman Khan was 16 years old, and the news of his father’s second marriage affected him. Soon, he grew distant from his father and even started considering him his enemy. It was found that he didn’t talk to him for months.

Salman had even spoken about this situation in an interview. He said that he had always been more attached to his mother, and it was hard for him to see her in this situation. He added that his mother was very sad after his father’s second marriage, and he used to get very angry seeing everything happen around him.

Later, Salman clarified that, over time, the whole family began to understand the situation. He revealed that once his father patiently came and explained the whole situation, He further added that his father told them that he adores us and our family and wants to remain with everyone forever. Now, Helen is liked by everyone in the family, and the Khan family is famous for their bond in the industry.

On the work front, Salman is currently shooting for his upcoming film, Tiger 3. The film is directed by Maneesh Sharma and has Katrina Kaif as the female lead. He also made a cameo appearance in the hit film Pathaan. Reportedly, it has been found that YRF is also working on a film that would have Tiger against Pathaan.

