Rohit Shetty Reveals His Favourite Marathi Dish During School College Ani Life Promotions

Rohit Shetty has been a popular director in the Hindi film industry. He is known for his high-voltage action and comedy riot films. He recently ventured into producing a Marathi film named School College Ani Life. While promoting the film, he revealed in an interview what his favourite Marathi dish is. He said that his favourite Marathi dishes are Zunka, Bhakri and Thecha.

School College Ani Life marks Rohit Shetty’s debut in the Marathi film industry as a producer. The film is directed by Vihan Suryavanshi and stars popular TV actress Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Parab in the lead roles, and also features actor Jitendra Joshi in a prominent role. The film was released on April 14 and has garnered a good response from the audience.

In an interview, Rohit Shetty revealed the Maharashtra connection in his films. He said he has experienced that Marathi actors are simpler and more talented and added that they do not have ego or attitude issues. Some actors throw tantrums over their acting skills, but Marathi actors are easy to work with under any circumstances, the filmmaker added. In the end, he remarked that almost 60% of the profit that he earns from his films comes from Maharashtra, and that is an important thing that he considers.

Rohit Shetty’s latest Hindi film was Cirkus. The film had an ensemble cast of Ranveer Singh, Varun Sharma, Jacqueline Fernandez, Pooja Hegde, Sanjay Mishra, Johnny Lever and others. The film talked about two sets of identical twins who were separated at birth. Several years later, they meet in the same town, creating a lot of misunderstandings among the people around them. It was said that the film drew its inspiration from Gulzar’s 1982 film Angoor. The film performed badly at the box office.

Currently, Rohit Shetty is making his debut in the OTT sphere. He is directing and producing a series named Indian Police Force, which stars Sidharth Malhotra, Vivek Oberoi, Shilpa Shetty and Isha Talwar in prominent roles. The series is said to be a part of his cop universe, along with Singham, Simmba and Sooryavanshi.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here