Saif Ali Khan To Dharmendra, Bollywood Actors Who Embraced Fatherhood Twice

Marriages and divorces of celebrities have always attracted attention in Bollywood. Many actors in the Hindi film industry have found love again and have decided to marry more than once. They also have children from both their marriages and are often seen bonding together. Many of these children have now grown up and are making their film debuts.

Here are five actors who have embraced fatherhood twice:

Boney Kapoor: Filmmaker Boney Kapoor married Sridevi after divorcing his first wife, Mona Kapoor. He has two children from his first marriage, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor. The producer also has two daughters with Sridevi: Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Arjun, Janhvi, and Khushi are all actors in the industry, while Anshula is an entrepreneur.

Saif Ali Khan: Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor are among the most popular couples in Bollywood. The couple are the parents of two children, Taimur and Jehangir. The Vikram-Vedha actor was also previously married to actress Amrita Singh. They also have two children, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan. While Sara is an established actress in the industry, Ibrahim will soon make his debut.

Dharmendra: Dharmendra married Prakash Kaur when he was 19 years old. The couple has four children: Sunny Deol, Bobby Deol, Ajeeta, and Vijeta. Later, the Bollywood legend married Hema Malini. The couple gave birth to two daughters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. Sunny, Bobby, and Esha have all acted in films, while Ajeeta, Vijeta, and Ahana stay away from the limelight.

Salim Khan: Screenwriter Salim Khan has also been married twice. With his first wife, Salma Khan, the legendary writer has four children: Salman Khan, Arbaaz Khan, Sohail Khan, and Alvira Agnihotri. Later, he also married Helen. He has also adopted Arpita Khan.

Arjun Rampal: Bollywood hunk Arjun Rampal is also set to become a father for the fourth time. He has two daughters with his first wife, model Mehr Jesia. At the age of 47, Arjun welcomed a child with his girlfriend, Gabriella Demetriades. Gabriela and Arjun recently announced their second child.

Read all the Latest Bollywood News and Regional Cinema News here