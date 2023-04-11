Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SSR's Sister Reacts to Rhea's Comeback, Says 'Tum Toh...'; Katrina Kaif's Mom Responds to Neetu Kapoor?

Read more

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death.

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s family has demanded a CBI probe into her death. The actress was found dead last month in her Varanasi hotel room. She was in the city for the shooting of her upcoming film. Her lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter.

On the other hand, an alleged video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolling her eyes at her husband Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has surfaced on the internet. The video is being wildly shared on Reddit and has been grabbing many eyeballs.

Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, the actress recalled crying a lot after she was rejected from her first music video. She said that her mother saw her crying and told her that one day she would get to work in a Salman Khan film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan opened up about the Naiyo Lagda song from his film and said that everyone was against him for the song.

