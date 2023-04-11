CHANGE LANGUAGE
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SSR's Sister Reacts to Rhea's Comeback, Says 'Tum Toh...'; Katrina Kaif's Mom Responds to Neetu Kapoor?

Live now

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: SSR's Sister Reacts to Rhea's Comeback, Says 'Tum Toh...'; Katrina Kaif's Mom Responds to Neetu Kapoor?

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Katrina Kaif's mother shared a quote on 'respect' and fans are convinced that it is a response to Neetu Kapoor. Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Priyanka Singh slams Rhea Chakraborty.

Curated By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: April 11, 2023, 09:31 IST

Mumbai, India

Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Neetu Kapoor, Katrina Kaif
Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Sushant Singh Rajput, Rhea Chakraborty, Neetu Kapoor and Katrina Kaif are some of the big news makers of the day

Entertainment News LIVE Updates: Veteran Bollywood actress Neetu Kapoor made headlines after she shared a cryptic post on marriage, which netizens felt was an indirect dig at Katrina Kaif. Now, the latter’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a quote on ‘respect’ and fans are convinced that it is a response to Neetu’s post.

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh has lashed out at Rhea Chakraborty following the release of the latter’s promo video of MTV Roadies. Rhea is set to make her comeback on screen with the reality show Roadies Season 19. This marks her first official project after Read More

Apr 11, 2023 09:15 IST

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty for Roadies Promo: 'Tum Kyun Darogi'

Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Priyanka Singh slams the late actor’s ex-girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty as the latter is set to make her onscreen comeback with Roadies.

Sushant Singh Rajput's Sister SLAMS Rhea Chakraborty for Roadies Promo: 'Tum Kyun Darogi'
Sushant Singh Rajput was dating Rhea Chakraborty at the time of his death.
Apr 11, 2023 09:30 IST

Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack Day After Landing in Jaipur for Aarya 3 Shoot, Reveals Co-star Vikas Kumar | Exclusive

Vikas Kumar, who plays the role of ACP Khan in Sushmita Sen’s Aarya, says the upcoming season will be ‘faster’ and ‘more eventful’. Read the exclusive conversation, here.

Sushmita Sen Suffered Heart Attack Day After Landing in Jaipur for Aarya 3 Shoot, Reveals Co-star Vikas Kumar | Exclusive
Vikas Kumar says Sushmita Sen’s Aarya 3 will be released ‘sooner than later’. (Photos: Instagram)
Apr 11, 2023 09:23 IST

Katrina Kaif's Mom Shares Cryptic Post on 'Respect'; Fans Think It's Response to Neetu Kapoor

Katrina Kaif’s mother Suzanne Turquotte has shared a quote on ‘respect’ and fans are convinced that it is a response to Neetu Kapoor’s post. Read more, here.

Katrina Kaif's Mom Shares Cryptic Post on 'Respect'; Fans Think It's Response to Neetu Kapoor
Katrina Kaif’s mother shared a cryptic quote on Instagram amid the Neetu Kapoor controversy
Apr 11, 2023 09:22 IST

Shehnaaz Gill 'Cried' After Rejection from Music Video, Recalls 'Mom Told Me, Ek Din Salman Khan...'

Shehnaaz Gill’s association with Bollywood superstar Salman Khan didn’t just begin with Bigg Boss 13 in 2019. To know more, read our exclusive interview, here.

Shehnaaz Gill 'Cried' After Rejection from Music Video, Recalls 'Mom Told Me, Ek Din Salman Khan...'
Shehnaaz Gill and Salman Khan at the trailer launch of Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan.
Apr 11, 2023 09:21 IST

Aishwarya Rai Rolls Eyes at Abhishek, Snaps at Navya Nanda in Public; 'Awkward' Video Goes Viral

An alleged video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolling her eyes at husband Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has surfaced on the internet. The video is being wildly shared on Reddit and has been grabbing many eyeballs. Read more, here.

Aishwarya Rai Rolls Eyes at Abhishek, Snaps at Navya Nanda in Public; 'Awkward' Video Goes Viral
Aishwarya Rai and Navya Naveli Nanda are seen attending Jaipur Pink Panthers match.
Apr 11, 2023 09:20 IST

Akanksha Dubey Suicide: Actor's Family Demands CBI Probe, Lawyer Urges CM Adityanath to Look Into the Matter

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s family has demanded a CBI probe into her death. The actress was found dead last month in a Varanasi hotel room. Read more, here.

Apr 11, 2023 09:17 IST

Salman Khan Was Called 'Arrogant' for Doing This in KKBKKJ, Says 'Everyone Was Against Me'

The trailer of Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was unveiled on Monday evening. Read more, here.

Salman Khan Was Called 'Arrogant' for Doing This in KKBKKJ, Says 'Everyone Was Against Me'
Salman Khan in Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan trailer.

Sushant Singh Rajput’s death. Sushant was dating Rhea at the time of his death.

Bhojpuri actress Akanksha Dubey’s family has demanded a CBI probe into her death. The actress was found dead last month in her Varanasi hotel room. She was in the city for the shooting of her upcoming film. Her lawyer Shashank Shekhar Tripathi also urged Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath to look into the matter.

On the other hand, an alleged video of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan rolling her eyes at her husband Abhishek Bachchan and snapping at his niece Navya Naveli Nanda has surfaced on the internet. The video is being wildly shared on Reddit and has been grabbing many eyeballs.

Shehnaaz Gill will be making her Bollywood debut with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. In an exclusive conversation with News18.com, the actress recalled crying a lot after she was rejected from her first music video. She said that her mother saw her crying and told her that one day she would get to work in a Salman Khan film.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan opened up about the Naiyo Lagda song from his film and said that everyone was against him for the song.

