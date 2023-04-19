Salman Khan’s Dance In Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan Draws Comparison With Sunny Deol

Bollywood actor Sunny Deol is known for a lot of things but dancing is not one of them. He excels in action roles and has also occasionally dabbled into romance and comedy genres, and has aced all characters he has played. But the one thing that Sunny is often trolled for is his dancing. The origins of trolling are not recent, they started over two and a half decades ago when the internet and online trolling were not even a thing.

It all started with the 1996 movie Jeet, where Sunny Deol was paired with Karisma Kapoor. Salman Khan was also a part of the film. The song Yaara O Yaara from the movie became quite famous, more so because of Sunny’s hilariously unconventional dance steps. The self-choreographed steps looked more like a sort of strange workout session rather than a dance.

Sunny Deol, has in numerous interviews, said that he has struggled with dance steps and choreographers often asked him to do whatever he could. Years have passed but Sunny’s dance from Yaara O Yaara is still a source of entertainment for people. Now, it looks like he has got severe competition. It is from none other than his Jeet co-star Salman Khan.

About a month back, the song Naiyo Lagda from Salman’s upcoming film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan was released. Salman’s peculiar dance steps resembling the exercise lunges caught the attention of people and he was trolled for it. Recently, another song from the film, titled Balle Balle was released and once again, Salman is seen indulging in some really weird moves. Users have commented that Salman Khan has now surpassed Sunny Deol when it comes to bad dancing. A small portion of his dance move has been turned into a meme. The clip has been shared with the caption, “Sunny deol Ko piche chor diya (He’s left Sunny Deol behind)”.

Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan is directed by Farhad Samji and has Pooja Hegde in the female lead. It also stars Telugu star Rana Daggubatti. The movie is slated for release on April 21.

