Samrat Prithviraj To Kalank, 5 Big Banner Films That Tanked At Box Office

Bollywood has given us many epic blockbusters like Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, Sholay, Mughal E Azam and Dangal to name a few. These are a few masterpieces the audience can never forget and will always cherish. But there are many other Bollywood movies that had raised expectations of the viewers but could not make their mark at the box office.

Here are 5 movies that had an underwhelming performance at the box office-

Samrat Prithviraj

Samrat Prithviraj is a historical drama directed by Chandraprakash Dwivedi. It had created a lot of buzz in town before its release but later failed to impress the audience. It was made on a massive budget of Rs 300 crore, but could not make it to the top 100 crore list in India. Reportedly, the director blamed Akshay Kumar for its failure. He wanted to feature Sunny Deol in the lead role. Samrat Prithviraj starred Akshay Kumar, Manushi Chillar, Sanjay Dutt, Manav Vij, Sonu Sood, Ashutosh Rana and Ali Fazal in important roles.

Tubelight

Salman Khan’s Tubelight was also a huge flop at the box office. The movie was based on the Hollywood film Little Boy. Tubelight centred around Salman Khan, who plays the role of a differently abled person during the Sino-Indian war of 1962. The movie was directed by Kabir Khan and also stars Sohail Khan, Om Puri, Zhu Zhu and many more. According to Salman Khan, the movie failed because the viewers went to the theatres expecting an Eid celebration, but came out crying.

Kalank

Karaj Johar’s grand and multi-starrer movie, Kalank, too flopped at the box office in 2019. The movie was directed by Abhishek Varman and had an interesting star ensemble featuring Madhuri Dixit, Sanjay Dutt, Sonakshi Sinha, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan and Aditya Roy Kapoor. In an interview, Karan Johar revealed that he got carried away by the story and gave everybody unnecessary wings to fly.

Haseena Parkar

Starring Shraddha Kapoor and her brother Siddhanth Kapoor, the movie is based on the underworld don Dawood Ibrahim’s sister Haseena Parkar. When the first look of the actress was out, it looked quite promising, but when the trailer and the movie were released, the audience rejected the film. Reportedly, the cause of failure was Shraddha Kapoor did not look anywhere close to real-life Haseena.

Azhar

Azhar starring Emraan Hashmi in the titular role and Prachi Desai as his wife is a sports biopic on the former Indian captain, Mohammed Azharuddin. It was directed by Tony D’Souza. In an interview, Prachi Desai revealed that the movie flopped because the audience couldn’t forgive the cricketer, who was implicated in a match-fixing scandal in 2000.

