Sara Ali Khan To Palak Tiwari, A Look At Star Kids Raised By Single Parent

Marriage is not a bed of roses. And, it stands true for everyone, including star couples. We have seen celebs ending up taking the decision to part ways. In many cases, star kids also become a witness to the breakdown of their parent’s relationship. So, here’s a look at star kids who were raised by a single parent.

1. Sara Ali Khan

Actress Amrita Singh and Saif Ali Khan got married in 1991. The couple have two kids- Sara and Ibrahim Ali Khan. Later, in 2004, they separated. Reportedly, Sara had mentioned that she had no recollection of seeing her parents happy together. Currently, Amrita Singh maintains a cordial relationship with the Pataudi family. Saif Ali Khan, on the other hand, married Kareena Kapoor Khan and has two sons with her- Taimur and Jehangir Ali Khan.

2. Arjun Kapoor

In 1983, filmmaker Boney Kapoor married Mona Shourie. The couple had two children- Arjun Kapoor and Anshula. However, Boney separated from Mona Kapoor later and tied the knot with Sridevi in 1996. The couple became parents to Janhvi and Khushi.

3. Shahid Kapoor

Shahid is the son of actor-filmmaker Pankaj Kapur and actress Neelima Azim. He was only three years old when his parents got divorced. The Office Office actor later married Supriya Pathak, whereas Neelima tied the knot with Rajesh Khattar. Rajesh and Neelima became proud parents to Ishaan Khatter, who is also a Bollywood actor.

4. Palak Tiwari

Shweta Tiwari married Raja Chaudhary in 1998. The couple soon became parents to Palak, who recently marked her debut in Bollywood with Salman Khan’s Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan. Shweta Tiwari filed for divorce in 2007, accusing her husband of alcoholism and domestic violence.

5.Kajol

Kajol is the eldest daughter of veteran actress Tanuja and filmmaker Shomu Mukherjee. Tanuja had met the filmmaker during a shoot for her film titled Ek Baar Muskura Do in 1972. Later, the couple tied the knot in 1973 and were blessed with two daughters, Kajol and Tanishaa. But Tanuja and her husband separated when Kajol was only four years old.