Shah Rukh Khan-starrer Jawan’s Release Date Postponed? What We Know

After his applaud-worthy performance in the Siddharth Anand directorial Pathaan, Shah Rukh Khan is yet again ready to take his fans on an edge-of-the-seat ride with his next Jawan. People are waiting with bated breath to catch SRK packing some punches in the Atlee directorial. Earlier, it was reported that Jawan was scheduled to hit the big screens on June 2. But it seems like the makers are planning to push the film’s release to about 4 weeks from the original date of premiere. The reason is to avoid the cinematic clash between Jawan and Prabhas’ Adipurush. Jawan is now reportedly to hit the big screens on June 29.

According to a report published in Film Information, Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon which was scheduled to release on June 16 is now expected to release on June 2 with Jawan getting postponed. Meanwhile, cinephiles can watch Jawan on the silver screens on June 29, on the occasion of Eid-Al-Adha.

Additionally, the fourth week of June will also witness the premiere of two other anticipated projects. One is Ajay Devgan’s sports drama Maidaan, and the other is Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani’s Satyaprem Ki Katha. Maidaan is presently headed to hit the big screens on June 23, whereas the initial date of the premiere of Satyaprem Ki Katha is June 29. If SRK’s Jawan gets postponed to June 29, both the release dates of Maidaan and Satyaprem Ki Katha are likely to change as well. An official confirmation regarding the same is awaited.

Apart from Shah Rukh Khan, Jawan boasts a cast of Nayanthara as the female lead, alongside Vijay Sethupathi as the antagonist. Sanjay Dutt, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, Priyamani, and Yogi Babu have also been roped in to play important roles. Jawan also marks filmmaker Atlee’s debut in Bollywood.

Adipurush, starring Prabhas and Kriti Sanon in lead roles recently landed in a controversy after social media users pointed out flaws in the film’s VFX and graphics. Following the negative response, Adipurush’s editing team, made the necessary changes, improving the colour grading and releasing a new teaser. The epic mythological drama also stars Saif Ali Khan in a villainous role.

