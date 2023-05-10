Shilpa Shetty Shakes A Leg To Popular Song Baharla Ha Madhumas; Fans React

Shilpa Shetty, an esteemed name in showbiz, quite often takes the internet by storm. Recently, the actress dropped a dance video on the popular song Baharla Ha Madhumas from the movie Maharashtra Shaheer. The song is sung by Ajay Gogavale and Shreya Ghoshal with music composed by Gogavale himself. It features Ankush Chaudhari and Sana Kedar Shinde.

In the video, Shilpa is seen dressed in a yellow kurta, which she teamed up with a palazzo. The actress accessorised her outfit with bangles and a pair of exquisite earrings and left her tresses open as she danced her heart out to the popular song. Check out the video here:

So far, the video has garnered over 2.8 million views and is still increasing. Fans have praised the actress for her graceful dance performance.

The actress keeps sharing her dance videos which create a stir on the internet. Not too long ago, she grooved to Asha Bhosle’s song Kitaben Bahut Si and of course, the video went viral on the internet.

Directed by Kedar Shinde, Maharashtra Shaheer stars Sana Kedar Shinde, Ankush Chaudhary and Mrunmayee Deshpande in the leading roles. Penned by Omkar Mangesh Datt, Pratima V Kulkarni and Vasundhara Sable, the story of the film is based on the life of one the most influential Marathi folk singers, theatre actors and writers, Krushnarao Sable.

Shilpa Shetty Kundra is best known for films, including Baazigar, Phir Milenge, Life in a Metro and Dus. She began her acting career with the thriller film Baazigar which earned her nominations for two Filmfare Awards. Following that, she appeared in the action comedy Main Khiladi Tu Anari, where she played a dual role. The actress has also worked in films such as Dostana, Hungama 2, Nikamma, Junoon, Rishtey, Azaad, Dhadkan, Jaanwar, Main Khiladi Tu Anari and many more. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films including Indian Police Force and KD- The Devil.

