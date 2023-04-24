Shocking! Sanjay Dutt Refused To Star As Kattappa In The Iconic Baahubali?

Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has always been in the news, whether it is for his personal life or his professional choices. The actor has been receiving offers for characters that are different from the romantic hero image, which he initially carried in the industry. The audience enjoys seeing him in offbeat roles. Recently, he has garnered a lot of recognition, particularly for his character of grey shade. Did you know Sanjay Dutt regrets turning down some popular antagonists’ roles that were offered to him? Let us explain more.

Sanjay Dutt refused the iconic role of Kattappa in South’s blockbuster film Baahubali: The Beginning. This SS Rajamouli film, which came in the year 2015, created a buzz across the country. Denial of this film proved very costly for Sanju Baba. Despite this, Sanjay repeated the same mistake once again. He refused to do another big South film. Wondering which one we are talking about? In the year 2018, the film KGF Chapter 1, starring Yash, was released. Sanjay Dutt was offered an important role in the film, but he refused to become a part of it.

KGF Chapter 1, directed by Prashant Neel, was released on December 21, 2018, and was made on a budget of Rs 80 crore. The film broke all the records of success and did a business of around Rs 250 crore. This was the first film which was released simultaneously in 5 languages. It also became the first Kannada film to do such a massive business at the box office.

When the makers tried to talk to Sanjay Dutt about KGF 2, he readily agreed to be a part of the film. He played the character of Adheera in the film. The character of Adheera turned out to be beneficial for Sanjay Dutt. The film was a blockbuster and he received huge admiration from the audience. Now, KGF Chapter 3 is underway; and if the news is to be believed, then the character of Adheera will be retained in this part too.

