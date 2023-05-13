Sholay To Himmatwala, 5 Hit Bollywood Classics Whose Remakes Flopped

Bollywood has delivered many classic hits which later gained a cult status. They were a huge hit at the box office and earned recognition for portraying the stars of the eras in important roles. From the storylines to the hit songs, these movies created a fan base for themselves and when they were remade, they were rejected outrightly and flopped at the box office. Here are 5 hit Bollywood classics that were remade and flopped.

Sholay

Ramesh Sippy’s Sholay (1975) is undoubtedly one of the blockbuster hits of Hindi cinema which has gained cult status. From Jai and Veeru’s unbreakable bond to creating a negative character called Gabbar, the movie did it all. Sholay starred Amitabh Bachchan, Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Amjad Khan and Jaya Bachchan, to name a few. However, in 2007, Ram Gopal Varma released Aag which was the adaptation of Sholay. Aag starred Amitabh Bachchan, Ajay Devgn and Sushmita Sen.

Chashme Buddoor

Chashme Buddoor (1981) is a classic Hindi film headlined by Farooq Sheikh and Deepti Naval. It is considered to be one of the best comedy movies in Bollywood. In 2013, David Dhawan remade the movie and named it Chashme Baddoor. It starred Taapsee Pannu and Ali Fazal.

Karz

One of Rishi Kapoor’s most iconic movies is Karz (1980) which earned him immense fame and recognition in Bollywood. The movie was directed by Subhash Ghai and also starred Tina Ambani and Simi Garewal in important roles. Some of its songs are still considered to be a hit number. In 2008, Satish Kaushik directed the Karzzzz, a remake of the Karz, which had an underwhelming performance at the box office. It starred Himesh Reshammiya, Urmila Matondkar, Dino Morea, Raj Babbar and others.

Zanjeer

In 1973, movie-goers were impressed with the powerful script and performances in Prakash Mehra’s hit movie Zanjeer. It starred Amitabh Bachchan, Pran and Jaya Bachchan in important roles. In 2013, Apoorva Lakhia remade Zanjeer which marked the Bollywood debut of South star Ram Charan. It also starred Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Mahie Gill and Sanjay Dutt, but the film flopped.

Himmatwala

Jeetendra and Sridevi’s pairing was loved immensely in the 1983 classic Himmatwala. It also starred Kader Khan and Shakti Kapoor and was a huge hit among the audience. But the 2013 remake failed to strike a chord with the audience and flopped at the box office. The remake version starred Ajay Devgn and Tamannaah Bhatia as the protagonists and was directed by Sajid Khan.