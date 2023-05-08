Shriya Saran, Dressed In Green Ensemble For Movie Promotion, Stuns The Internet

Shriya Saran is one of the esteemed figures in showbiz. The actress quite often stuns the audience with her resplendent presence and remarkable performances. Recently, Shriya Saran dropped a string of pictures from her latest photoshoot for her upcoming film Music School Promotion.

In the pictures, the actress can be seen donning a verdant gown featuring a plunging neckline and perfectly toned legs. The actress looked mesmerising as she posed for the camera. For the makeup, Shriya wore drawn eyebrows, blush, a stroke of eyeliner, and a shade of pink lipstick. This time, the actress left her tresses open as she made her way to the film’s promotion event.

The caption of the post reads, “Thank You Sunder Ramu for these stunning pictures. Love being in front of the camera, when you are behind it. Thank You, Sukriti Grover, for styling me for the Chennai press meet for Music School”.

Check out the pictures here

Fans have praised the actress for her gorgeous looks.

The actress often captivates the audience with her infectious smile and sartorial statement. Not so long ago, the actress was seen dressed in a black bralette and a matching thigh-high slit skirt and of course, she took social media by storm yet again.

On the professional front, Shriya Saran is best known for films, including Drishyam, Manam, Awarapan, and RRR. The actress has also worked in movies such as NTR Kathanayakudu, Gayatri, Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, Nuvva Nena, Sivaji, Chatrapathi, Santosham, Arjun, and many more. Shriya was last seen in Kabzaa. Now, she is all set to star in upcoming films like Nadada, Drishyam 3, and Naragasooran.

Written and directed by Paparao Biyyala, the film also stars Prakash Raj and Sharman Joshi in the lead roles. Touted to be an Indian musical film, Musical School is slated to hit the theatres on 12 May, this year. With music scored by Ilaiyaraaja, the cinematography of the film is handled by Kiran Deohans.

Shriya Saran married her Russian boyfriend and businessman Andrei Koscheev in 2018. The couple are now parents to a daughter named Radha.

