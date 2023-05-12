Sunny Deol To Salman Khan, 5 Highest Paid Actors Of The 90s

The 1990s were the decade when the Hindi film industry saw the emergence of some of the biggest superstars in the country. Some of these actors are still working today and have marked their position as one of the leading actors in the country. Nowadays, these superstars charge crores for films, but their fees were quite high in the 1990s as well.

Here are five actors who charged hefty amounts during the 90s: -

Salman Khan: The bhaijaan of Bollywood, is one of the leading actors in the Hindi film industry right now. Many of his films have done well at the box office, and he is one of the leading stars with the highest number of Rs 100 crore+ films in the industry. He charges millions for his films now. Apart from that, he is also seen hosting reality shows, doing advertisements, and making cameos in films. According to reports, it was found that the actor charged a high fee even during the 90s. Salman used to get around Rs 25 lakh for a film during the 90s.

Shah Rukh Khan: At the beginning of his career, Shah Rukh Khan emerged as a villain in the Hindi film industry. He had worked in various films where he played the character of an anti-hero. After Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, he gained the status of a romantic hero. Currently, he is known as the King of Bollywood and is one of the leading actors in the industry. His recent film, Pathaan, created havoc at the box office and earned around Rs 1000 crore. It has been reported that the actor used to charge Rs 35 lakh per film in the 90s.

Aamir Khan: Aamir Khan is known as Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood. He has had some superhits at the box office that have created history. His films like Dangal and PK have not only earned acclaim in India but have also become superhits in China. Currently, he is on a break after the failure of his recent film, Lal Singh Chaddha. Reportedly, Aamir used to charge Rs 55 lakh per film in the 90s.

top videos

Akshay Kumar: Even though his last few films have been flops, he has always entertained the audience through his action and comedy. It was found that the Khiladi of Bollywood used to charge Rs 60 lakh for films in the 90s.

Sunny Deol: Sunny Deol does a few films now, but he was the most popular actor in the 90s. It has been found that the actor charged Rs 60 lakh for Border in the 90s. Currently, he is awaiting the release of his upcoming film, Gadar 2.