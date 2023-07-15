Sunny Singh's Friendship With Kartik Aaryan Is All About Fun, Laughter And Chinese Food

Sunny Singh is known for his memorable performances in films like Adipurush, Pyaar Ka Punchnama 2 and Sonu Ke Titu Ki Sweety. He recently spoke candidly about his friendships with fellow actors, including Kartik Aaryan. Sunny expressed that he shared a strong bond with Kartik and compared their bond to that of school or college buddies. He also revealed some interesting details about their late night outing, which hogged the limelight when a video of them at a roadside Chinese stall went viral last year.

In a conversation with Siddharth Kannan, Sunny said, “The bond between Kartik and me has always been strong, you can say we have that school friend, college friend kind of feeling. We don’t even realize whether we are both actors. If we are sitting together, he will keep laughing and I will also keep laughing. We go to the same gym, so we laugh from a distance and then talk. Nushrratt is the same, Sonnalli is the same, when we meet, we meet like friends. We share a lot of things and have been there for each others ups and down.”

“Kai baar kya hota haina ki aap itne busy ho jate ho, ye acha bhi lagta hai ki aap busy hain lekin, but jab baat ho jati hai ya jab milte hain fir wohi wapas hasi mazak, masti aur Sagar Chinese. (Many times, what happens is that you become so busy and it feels good that you are busy, but when we talk or when we meet, it’s the same laughter, jokes, fun and Sagar Chinese)," he added.

When asked about Sagar Chinese, Sunny Singh recalled, “He (Kartik Aaryan) took me there. I was sitting at home, and he said, ‘kuch time pass karte hain,’ we live near each other. He had bought a new car, so we drove in the car and reached the roadside Chinese stall. And then the media showed up."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

On the work front, Sunny Singh was last seen in Om Raut’s Adipurush. The actor has an exciting lineup of projects. He will be seen in Single Salma, Luv Ki Arrange Marriage and The Virgin Tree.

As for Kartik Aaryan, he recently appeared in Satyaprem Ki Katha opposite Kiara Advani. Kartik recently made an exciting announcement about his collaboration with director Kabir Khan for Chandu Champion, a film based on a true story. Kartik is also set to star in Aashiqui 3 and Captain India.