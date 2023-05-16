‘Sweet, Simple, Sundar’: Rajkumar Rao Speaks On Planning A Baby

Bollywood actor Rajkumar Rao and his wife-actress Patralekha are one of the most adored couples in the film industry. The duo is often seen making stylish appearances at public events, leaving us hooked. Not long ago, Rajkumar Rao graced actress Shehnaaz Gill’s celebrity talk show Desi Vibes. The actor, who was on a promotional spree for his latest Netflix film Monica O My Darling, was the first guest on Shehnaaz’s chat show. During his interaction with the former Bigg Boss contestant, Rajkumar Rao gave insights into his plans of bringing a baby into the world.

Speaking on the birth of Raha, Ranbir Kapoor, and Alia Bhatt’s daughter, Shehnaaz quizzed Rajkumar Rao, asking if the actor was planning to start a family. In reply, the Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana actor gave out a laugh as he said that his family members don’t even ask him this question. They do not even bring up the topic of welcoming a little one.

Soon after, Rajkumar revealed that he has not given any thought to planning a baby and neither has Patralekha. The actor joked that even he feels like a “small kid” sometimes. “If I have a baby girl, I want her to be like you. Sweet, simple, Sundar, and talented,” added Rajkumar, indicating his wish to have a daughter.

Rajkumar Rao was in a long-term relationship with Patralekha since 2010. After 11 years of being in a relationship, the lovebirds decided to tie the nuptial knot on November 15, 2021. Their marriage was a low-key affair, in the presence of close friends and family. Since getting hitched, the power couple engage in some adorable PDA moments, painting the town with their mushy pictures on social media.

Earlier, rumours spread like wildfire that Patralekha was pregnant and the pair was expecting a child. But neither of the celebs confirmed the speculations. Rajkumar is currently gearing up for the release of his next, titled Sri. Sri, helmed by Tushar Hiranandani is a biopic based on the life of Srikanth Bolla - a visually impaired industrialist. The talented actor is also a part of director Sharan Sharma’s comedy-drama Mr And Mrs Mahi opposite Janhvi Kapoor.